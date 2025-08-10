Senegal urges deeper economic ties with Türkiye

The prime minister of Senegal on Saturday praised Türkiye’s significant investments in his country but said there is still greater potential for cooperation.

"Türkiye is already a major investor in Senegal, but that is not enough. We believe we can do much more and do it better," said Ousmane Sonko, speaking at the Türkiye–Senegal Business Forum in Istanbul, where he is wrapping up a visit.

He also said that Senegal, following last year’s presidential election, has embarked on a new path focused on sovereignty, social justice, and prosperity.

Sonko said the West African nation's government aims to transform the country through partnerships between the state, private sector, and foreign investors.

Highlighting Senegal’s stability, strategic location, natural resources, skilled workforce, and competitive business environment, Sonko invited Turkish companies to invest in areas such as power generation, labor-intensive manufacturing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, healthcare infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical equipment.

He also welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s goal of raising bilateral trade to $1 billion.

Sonko invited Turkish firms to the Diass Special Economic Zone near Dakar and said Senegal would be honored to host Türkiye at the Invest in Senegal forum on Oct. 7–8.

