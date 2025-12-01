Manufacturing PMI increases in November

Manufacturing PMI increases in November

ISTANBUL
Manufacturing PMI increases in November

The manufacturing PMI showed a slight improvement in November, a closely watched survey showed on Dec. 1.

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, registered at 48 last month, up from 46.5 in October.

Although still below the 50 no-change mark and, therefore, signaling an easing of business conditions during the month, the latest slowdown was the least pronounced since February, the survey said.

“In line with the headline figure, manufacturing production eased at the softest pace in nine months during November. Nonetheless, output was still scaled back as firms responded to lower new orders,” it noted.

New orders softened amid demand weakness, albeit with the pace of moderation the slowest since August, according to the survey.

The rate of slowdown in new export orders intensified, however, with some firms highlighting a competitive international pricing environment, it said.

Firms were helped in their efforts to limit charge inflation by a slower rise in input costs, the survey found.

“Here too, the latest increase was the slowest for almost a year. Where input prices rose, panellists generally linked this to higher raw material costs,” it explained.

A more muted inflationary environment provided a boost to the Turkish manufacturing sector in November, commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“The data provide hope that the turn of the year will see improving fortunes for manufacturers,” he said.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

    Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

  2. Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

    Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

  3. Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

    Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

  4. Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

    Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

  5. DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

    DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
Recommended
Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration
Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November
OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy resilient

OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy 'resilient'
Turkish banking sector sees $17.9 billion net profits in January-October

Turkish banking sector sees $17.9 billion net profits in January-October
EBRD teams up with Akbank to support Turkish SMEs

EBRD teams up with Akbank to support Turkish SMEs
E-commerce volume expected to hit 1 trillion Turkish Liras in final quarter

E-commerce volume expected to hit 1 trillion Turkish Liras in final quarter
Auto market rises in November as electric vehicle sales surge

Auto market rises in November as electric vehicle sales surge
WORLD 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

Nineteen states have delivered their national plans to the European Union’s 150-billion-euro SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense fund, which aims to strengthen countries’ defense capacities and enhance strategic autonomy.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Ankara and Islamabad on Dec. 2 signed a series of agreements paving the way for Türkiye to launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan starting in 2026.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿