Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

İZMİR
Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

Turkish authorities have announced the auction of an island in the Turkish Aegean city of İzmir through a foreclosure process more than eight years after it was seized as part of operations targeting the FETÖ terrorist organization.

 

One of Türkiye's 64 islands, the Garip Island encompasses a total area of 357,731 square meters and will be auctioned online by the Dikili Foreclosure Office between Jan. 22 and 29, 2025, with an estimated value of 1.073 billion Turkish Liras ($31.7 million).

 

Local media reports indicated that foreigners or foreign-origin companies will not be able to enter the tender.

 

The island, once a site for touristic excursions, has a foreclosure story that traces back to 2010, involving Fİ Yapı, a construction company placed under trusteeship during investigations linked to the FETÖ terror group.

 

Following the 2016 coup attempt orchestrated by FETÖ against the Turkish government, Fİ Yapı became one of the focal points of legal scrutiny due to its alleged affiliations with the group.

 

FETÖ infiltrated key ministries, the military and the judiciary in Türkiye, strategically placing its members in critical positions. Following the failed coup, thousands of members were expelled from these posts.

 

A pivotal moment in the island’s fate unfolded on Sept. 28, 2016, when the Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, conducting a comprehensive FETÖ inquiry, appointed trustees from the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) to oversee Fİ Yapı. This decision effectively transferred the company's entire assets, including Garip Island, under state supervision.

 

The island is classified as an olive grove. It hosts three unregistered structures and is designated as a “strictly protected sensitive area” and a “natural conservation site,” according to auction documents.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

    Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

  2. Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

    Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

  3. Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

    Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

  4. Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

    Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

  5. Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'

    Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'
Recommended
Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul
Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany
Erdoğan vows to end terrorism at home and abroad

Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'
FM holds talks on Gaza, Syria amid regional tensions

FM holds talks on Gaza, Syria amid regional tensions
Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis

Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis
Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

WORLD Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, held a phone conversation on Dec. 1 to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY Musk asks court to block OpenAis conversion

Musk asks court to block OpenAi's conversion

Elon Musk has again asked a U.S. court to stop ChatGPT-maker OpenAI from converting into a for-profit enterprise, CNBC reported on Nov. 30.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿