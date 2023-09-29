Seismic research ship docks in Trabzon for maintenance

TRABZON
The seismic research vessel "Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa," owned by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and dedicated to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, has arrived at Trabzon port for a scheduled maintenance and logistics stop.

The vessel, which embarked on its exploration mission in 2013, is expected to undergo essential upkeep and repair work during its 45-day stay before resuming its oil exploration operations in the Black Sea.

Measuring 84.2 meters in length, 21.6 meters in width and weighing around 4,711 gross tons, the ship initially dropped anchor in Trabzon port in November last year for a 20-day respite before setting course for Filyos port to intensify its seismic research operations.

The ship derives its name from Hayreddin Barbarossa, also known as Hayreddin Pasha, an Ottoman corsair and later admiral of the Ottoman Navy.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar had previously announced the expansion of drilling activities to encompass the central and eastern Black Sea regions, with a particular focus on Ordu and Rize provinces.

