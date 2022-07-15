Seeking high rental income spells trouble for landlords

  • July 15 2022 07:00:00

Seeking high rental income spells trouble for landlords

ISTANBUL
Seeking high rental income spells trouble for landlords

Landlords who seek lucrative income by leasing out their properties particularly to foreigners at excessive rental prices are now facing problems as new tenants either fail to pay rents or leave the flat before the contract expires.

Rent prices have been on the rise in Türkiye for months and many landlords hoping to make larger financial gains ask their existing tenants to hike the rent or evacuate the flats.

Some of the landlords want to lease out their properties to foreign nationals, who they believe could afford the higher prices. However, their expectations do not materialize, on the contrary they face even bigger problems.

As rental prices rocket and inflation soars, property owners demand mid-year rent hikes or seek legal ways to evacuate the existing tenants to lease out the flat at a much higher rental price. Some of the landlords manage to replace the existing occupants with new ones, often with foreign renters. However, things do not go as planned at least for some of them.

New tenants, who initially agreed to pay a higher rent, leave the flat before the leasing contract expires, which means no income from the property for weeks or even months, or they disappear without making payments. Landlords also complain that some of the new occupants cause substantial material damage to the flats. Property owners go to courts seeking compensation for the damages, but some of them have no options as their tenants simply disappear.

Earlier this year, the government introduced a new regulation, which says rent price hikes will be limited to 25 percent. The cap on rent price hikes will apply to lease contracts, which are signed until July 1, 2023. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said the cap is only a temporary measure.

ISTANBUL,

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum’s windmills to host tourists

    Bodrum’s windmills to host tourists

  2. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

  3. Industrial production continues to grow

    Industrial production continues to grow

  4. Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

    Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

  5. Cruz missile takes Rangers closer to the World Series

    Cruz missile takes Rangers closer to the World Series
Recommended
Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights

Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights
Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal

Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal
Industrial production continues to grow

Industrial production continues to grow
Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen
Fukushima operator ex-bosses ordered to pay $97 billion

Fukushima operator ex-bosses ordered to pay $97 billion
WORLD Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war in Ukraine poses the greatest threat to the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday as G20 ministers prepare to start talks in Indonesia.
SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.