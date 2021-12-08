Security forces eliminate senior PKK terrorist

ŞANLIURFA

Security forces eliminated a senior PKK terrorist figure in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, the country’s interior minister has said.

Ferhat Tunç, the group’s so-called Gap-Rıha regional leader with a code name Rubar, was captured dead as a result of the operation of police intelligence, aviation and special teams, Süleyman Soylu announced on Twitter.

“Long time, very meticulous work… I congratulate our Şanlıurfa Provincial Police Department and our heroes,” the minister added.

The operation was carried out in the Hacılar village of Şanlıurfa’s Bozova district upon the information that a PKK member was hiding, according to the written statement by the ministry.

The security forces, backed by drones, surrounded the compound where the terrorist was located and told him to surrender, but the latter responded by opening fire.

The forces then responded and neutralized the terrorist, while a gun, two grenades, thermal glasses and some organizational documents were seized during the operation, the ministry said.