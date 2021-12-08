Security forces eliminate senior PKK terrorist

  • December 08 2021 07:00:00

Security forces eliminate senior PKK terrorist

ŞANLIURFA
Security forces eliminate senior PKK terrorist

Security forces eliminated a senior PKK terrorist figure in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, the country’s interior minister has said.

Ferhat Tunç, the group’s so-called Gap-Rıha regional leader with a code name Rubar, was captured dead as a result of the operation of police intelligence, aviation and special teams, Süleyman Soylu announced on Twitter.

“Long time, very meticulous work… I congratulate our Şanlıurfa Provincial Police Department and our heroes,” the minister added.

The operation was carried out in the Hacılar village of Şanlıurfa’s Bozova district upon the information that a PKK member was hiding, according to the written statement by the ministry.

The security forces, backed by drones, surrounded the compound where the terrorist was located and told him to surrender, but the latter responded by opening fire.

The forces then responded and neutralized the terrorist, while a gun, two grenades, thermal glasses and some organizational documents were seized during the operation, the ministry said.

TURKEY Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

  2. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  3. Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

    Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  4. Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

    Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

  5. British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

    British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination
Recommended
Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert

Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert
‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents
Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees
Woman makes miraculous recovery from vegetative state, performs concert

Woman makes miraculous recovery from vegetative state, performs concert
Mother saved by police’s domestic abuse helpline app

Mother saved by police’s domestic abuse helpline app
Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

Detained Greek couple released with travel ban
WORLD Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor on Dec. 8, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
ECONOMY Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports served more than 118 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2021, a strong 54 percent increase from the same period of last year, the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) has said.

SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.