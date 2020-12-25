Sectoral confidence slips in December

  • December 25 2020 11:10:22

Sectoral confidence slips in December

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Sectoral confidence slips in December

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors fell on a monthly basis in December, the country's statistical authority said on Dec. 25.  

The services confidence index dropped the most this month with a 9.2% month-on-month decrease to reach 70.4 points, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

The drop was largely driven by weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey's retail trade sector index slipped 7.8% to 87.6 points during the same period, as managers in the sector said business activity sales had worsened over the past three months, while projecting it to grow in the coming months.

The construction sector confidence index posted a 7.2% decrease monthly, reaching 73.3 in December, stemming from a fall in subindices of current overall order books and total employment expectation.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within the range of 0-200; sectoral confidence indices signal an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.



Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus vaccine developed by China 91,25% effective, says Turkish health minister

    Virus vaccine developed by China 91,25% effective, says Turkish health minister

  2. Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

    Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

  3. COVID-19 situation improving in big cities, say experts

    COVID-19 situation improving in big cities, say experts

  4. State Meteorological Service declares yellow warning for 11 provinces

    State Meteorological Service declares yellow warning for 11 provinces

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 19,115 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,100,712

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 19,115 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,100,712
Recommended
Turkey racks up $150 mln in defense exports to Tunisia

Turkey racks up $150 mln in defense exports to Tunisia

Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM
Turkeys Ilısu dam on Tigris starts generating energy at full capacity

Turkey's Ilısu dam on Tigris starts generating energy at full capacity
Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct
Investment demand up 30% in first 11 months

Investment demand up 30% in first 11 months
Gazprom in talks with Ankara over supplying gas to Europe

Gazprom in talks with Ankara over supplying gas to Europe
WORLD US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

U.S. authorities announced on Dec. 24 that passengers arriving on flights from the United Kingdom will need to test negative for coronavirus before departure, the latest restriction imposed due to a new Covid-19 variant.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence slips in December

Sectoral confidence slips in December

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors fell on a monthly basis in December, the country's statistical authority said on Dec. 25.  
SPORTS Fans name Turkish Grand Prix best race of year

Fans name Turkish Grand Prix best race of year

The Turkish Grand Prix in the Formula 1 has taken the majority of the fans' votes to be the best race of the year, the organizers said on Dec. 24. 