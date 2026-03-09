Sector reps project 5-8 pct growth for 2026 tourism season

ISTANBUL
After breaking records in 2025, Türkiye’s tourism sector is gearing up for another strong year in 2026, with industry experts projecting a 5-8 percent increase in visitor numbers and revenue.

 

In 2025, Türkiye welcomed 63.9 million international tourists, ranking fourth globally, while tourism revenue reached $65.2 billion, securing the country in seventh place worldwide.

 

Antalya, the country’s tourism hub, recorded 17.57 million visitors, making it the eighth most-visited city globally and earning the fifth spot among the world’s top destinations. The southern resort city also generated over $17 billion in tourism revenue, reinforcing its position as a significant driver of the national economy.

 

Ercan Çek, vice president of a hotel managers association, expressed optimism for the 2026 summer season. “Following the record-breaking year of 2019, 2025 was another landmark for Turkish and Antalya tourism. With 64 million tourists and $65 billion in revenue, it was truly a record year,” Çek said.

 

He noted that despite cost pressures and currency fluctuations, Türkiye maintained its strong global rankings, signaling a resilient tourism sector.

 

Looking ahead, Çek highlighted varied prospects across key markets. “European arrivals are stable, likely matching last year’s figures. The domestic market remains a reliable driver, especially in challenging times. Notably, Russia is performing well despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict, supported by a relatively strong ruble,” he explained.

 

“Other source markets in the Middle East and Asia are showing encouraging early signs,” he added.

Çek stressed that geopolitical and regional stability will be critical for maintaining growth. “If current conditions persist, we anticipate 5-8 percent growth in both tourist numbers nd revenues across Antalya and Türkiye this summer,” he concluded, emphasizing cautious optimism amid global uncertainties.

