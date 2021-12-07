Turkovac ‘effective’ against Covid-19, initial data shows

  • December 07 2021 12:18:00

Turkovac ‘effective’ against Covid-19, initial data shows

ISTANBUL/İZMİR
Turkovac ‘effective’ against Covid-19, initial data shows

Initial data suggest that locally developed vaccine Turkovac is very effective against COVID-19, an expert has said, while Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has voiced concern over the slow pace in the jab drive, particularly in the second shot of the vaccine.

Professor Ateş Kara, a member of the country’s Coronavirus Science Board, said that the first data obtained showed that Turkovac was “very successful” and maybe even “a little better in comparison with other inactivated vaccines.”

“When we look at the protective antibody levels and the antibody levels that directly eliminate the virus with laboratory results, we see that the vaccine is quite effective,” Kara said.

Turkovac was developed by a team of scientists in cooperation with the Presidency of Turkish Health Institutes (TÜSEB) and Kayseri Erciyes University, and its phase 3 human trials started in June.

The emergency authorization application for Turkovac was submitted last week to the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TİTCK).

Meanwhile, as Turkey’s vaccination drive against the pandemic continues successfully, the latest remarks of a senior official show that there are 35 provinces in the country where the vaccination drive is moving slow.

Health Minsiter Fahrettin Koca said that it is regrettable that there is no serious increase in the vaccination rate in Turkey as in the past, noting that the rate of the second-dose jab in 30 provinces was below 75 percent.

“We were all happy when a dose of vaccine was made anywhere in Turkey. We were aware that vaccination is our duty towards all members of the society,” the minister noted, stressing that the vaccine remains important.

Turkey has administered more than 121 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization campaign in January, according to the latest official figures released.

More than 56.3 million people have gotten a first vaccine dose, while over 50.7 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.4 million people.

The jabbing rate in Istanbul is over 74.4 percent, in Ankara nearly 80 percent of its population have been given the first dose of the vaccine and in the western province of İzmir, the vaccination rate is also above 82 percent.

However, the vaccination rate is still under at 65 percent in several southeastern provinces, including Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Diyarbakır, Bingöl, Muş, Bitlis, Siirt and Batman, as vaccine hesitancy and outright opposition to vaccines seem to be the main causes of low rates.

Turkey recorded 20,033 new coronavirus cases, 187 deaths, and 25,611 recoveries from the virus over the past day.

omicron,

TURKEY Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals
MOST POPULAR

  1. Exchange rate fluctuations not in line with economic realities: Vice president

    Exchange rate fluctuations not in line with economic realities: Vice president

  2. Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

    Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

  3. Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

    Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

  4. British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

    British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

  5. Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

    Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases
Recommended
Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals
Turkey, Qatar sign 15 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation

Turkey, Qatar sign 15 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation
‘CHP will vote against gov’t’s 2022 budget’

‘CHP will vote against gov’t’s 2022 budget’
Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains
British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination
Tons of drugs seized in 2021, minister reveals

Tons of drugs seized in 2021, minister reveals
WORLD Western powers determined Ukraine sovereignty must be respected

Western powers 'determined' Ukraine sovereignty must be respected

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States expressed "determination" during a phone call on Dec. 6 that Ukraine’s sovereignty should be respected, the French presidency said.

ECONOMY EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages

EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages

EU ministers on Dec. 6 agreed on measures to better protect wage levels in Europe and give workers more power to oppose low pay.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.