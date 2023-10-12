Second dam closure adds to woes in Bodrum

MUĞLA

In the wake of the Mumcular dam closure last week, popular tourism town Bodrum faces a severe water crisis as the Geyik Dam, its largest drinking water source, is set to be closed on Oct. 12 due to critically low water levels.

The Mumcular dam, one of the two major dams supplying water to the town in the southwestern province of Muğla, was shut down on Oct. 5 as its water levels plummeted, rendering it unable to meet the town's water demands. Last week, the Geyik dam's water level dropped from 13 percent to its lowest point, prompting concerns among officials.

Muğla Water and Sewage Administration General Directorate (MUSKİ) confirmed that the Geyik dam will be closed due to insufficient water levels exacerbated by persistent drought conditions.

In a statement, MUSKİ said, “Mumcular dam, which did not have enough water due to the drought, was closed by the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) on Oct. 5, and water transmission from the dam to Bodrum was interrupted. For the same reasons, the amount of water in the Geyik dam, Bodrum's largest drinking water source, has fallen below the level that would enable transmission.”

Local officials assured the public that efforts are underway to address the crisis and minimize its impact.

"We will continue to inform the public by making the necessary arrangements in line with the measures taken and preparations made in order to prevent our fellow citizens from being negatively affected," read MUSKİ's statement.