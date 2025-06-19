Searing heat wave set to sweep across Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Türkiye braces for a scorching heat wave in the days ahead, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, while the Black Sea region is likely to face brief, intense showers that will punctuate the sweltering summer heat.

According to the latest bulletin from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, most parts of the country, from the Aegean region to the southeast and central Anatolia to the Mediterranean, will experience clear skies and sunny weather.

Temperatures in the northern and eastern parts of the country are especially expected to rise above seasonal averages, with the midday heat becoming particularly intense.

Health officials and meteorologists have urged residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours and to stay hydrated amid rising temperatures.

Meanwhile, other regions will experience temperatures closer to typical seasonal levels.

The northeastern Black Sea provinces, specifically Giresun, Trabzon, Rize, and interior areas of Artvin, are expected to see localized showers throughout the day.

These rains are expected to be short-lived but could occur suddenly, prompting authorities to advise caution against abrupt weather changes.

Winds will generally blow from the north across the country. While most regions will see light to moderate breezes, stronger gusts are expected in the western Marmara region, the northern Aegean coast and parts of eastern Anatolia.