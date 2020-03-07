Searching for a pure existence moment

  • March 07 2020 07:00:00

Searching for a pure existence moment

Hatice Utkan Özden
Searching for a pure existence moment

Turkish artist Kerem Ardahan believes in sudden feelings and sudden urges when he creates new work. He believes all the sudden urges of doing, making and creating come from a pure moment of existence.

“What I am searching for is a complete and absolute way of expression and this pure expression can only be found in the most primitive states of mind. This state is something that we can discover when we exist without the interference of anything, which may be defined as existing at the moment. I thought about this for a while and figured out this pure movement or existence is only possible in children. Because children exist purely at that moment without the interference of anything from outside,” he said.

Thus, works of Ardahan appears as a sudden movement, voices, behavior and feeling that come from this pure free moment.

His exhibition at Ankara’s CerModern, Hub Art Space proves how he transfers sudden reactions into artworks. That’s why he uses different materials to reflect his creativity.

“My works are a result of the sudden feelings. It all started when I heard a small child screaming like ‘super cherry turbo punch,’ which was one of my solo exhibition’s title. I heard that kid screaming like this and started to think as only a kid comes up with such a name,” he said.

Having his first solo exhibition under the title “Collective Madness,” Ardahan started to wonder about the freeing moments to come with a sudden thought. He recalls that period as looking for a proper meaning in his artworks.

“Then I came with the idea of this exhibition, titled ‘The Choir of Depths.’ I realized that I was looking for my independent voice. So, everything gathers as a whole and meant something,” he said.

Free usage of material

Ardahan’s usage of material also comes as a free-spirited act. He uses canvases and sometimes linoleum prints, and he loves to play with the material.

“I always use different kinds of material,” he said, adding that he also uses large-scaled prints to create graffiti works. So, what he does is not graffiti as we know it, but transforming his art in different scales and ways.

“Street aspires my work and me. Streets and all kinds of graffiti works inspire me and I do not hesitate to call my works as part of the underground culture and street art,” said Ardahan.

Noting that his works also carry the intuitive and free spirit that comes from his childhood, the artist added that when he paints, he tries to express himself from that intuitive side. “Immediate and sudden thoughts inspire me.”

According to the artist, his creative process is close to a kid’s creative moments. There are sudden excitements and feelings full of inspiration and aspiration supported by many different types of works of art. This is a way of expression and way of knowing himself.

Ardahan’s works and creativity help him find and discover himself. He sees depth in this creative process. All his works are kind of an inner journey, letting his inner voice to be freer and real. His creative process tells so much more about everyone’s existence and shows the viewer to discover ourselves more.

The exhibition continues until March 15.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

    Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

  2. Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

    Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

  3. Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

    Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

  4. US pressures European allies to support Turkey

    US pressures European allies to support Turkey

  5. Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

    Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed
Recommended
Mosaics protected by roof in ancient city

Mosaics protected by roof in ancient city
Empowering documentaries about remarkable women

Empowering documentaries about remarkable women
Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed
Blockbuster Rome show marks 500 years since Raphaels death

Blockbuster Rome show marks 500 years since Raphael's death    
‘The Rake’s Progress’ opera in Istanbul

‘The Rake’s Progress’ opera in Istanbul
New doll honors Turkish Para swimmer

New doll honors Turkish Para swimmer
WORLD Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed

Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed

Judges at the International Criminal Court on March 5 ruled that an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and U.S. forces may proceed.

ECONOMY Birth rate of employer enterprises at 13.6 pct

Birth rate of employer enterprises at 13.6 pct

Turkey recorded a 13.9 percent birth rate of employer enterprises for the year 2018, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜ-İK) reported on March 5.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.