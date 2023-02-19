Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Search and rescue operations have been terminated in most parts of the quake-hit region, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) head Yunus Sezer has said, adding at least 40,689 people died following 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that rocked the country’s south on Feb. 6.

The two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 centered in the Pazarcık district and 7.6 in the Elbistan district struck Kahramanmaraş in Türkiye’s south.

The earthquakes also rattled the neighboring provinces of Hatay, Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Malatya, Osmaniye and Kilis and neighboring countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

Search and rescue efforts in 10 provinces have largely come to an end, Sezer stated, adding that rescue efforts are still being carried out in about 200 buildings in Hatay on Feb. 17, while this number had fallen to 98 on Feb. 18.

In Kahramanmaraş, search and rescue operations continue in 19 buildings, he added.

Stating that they are focusing especially on Hatay in search and rescue efforts, Sezer said that about 13,000 search and rescue personnel are working in the province.

“There were 11,488 people from international search and rescue units that came from 80 counties to support us. As the country, we thank them,” Sezer stated.

Nearly 20 million people have been affected by the earthquakes.

Meanwhile, Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum stated that his ministry will initiate the house projects in the earthquake-affected zone as of March.

The houses will be built in accordance with the historical and unique textures of the provinces, Kurum noted, adding that there will be restrictions on the number of apartment floors.

The search and rescue efforts continue nearly two weeks after the deadly quakes that devastated the country’s south.