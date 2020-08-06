Search efforts to find missing woman restarted in Turkey’s east

  • August 06 2020 14:55:00

Search efforts to find missing woman restarted in Turkey’s east

ISTANBUL
Search efforts to find missing woman restarted in Turkey’s east

Search efforts to find the body of a young woman who has been missing since Jan. 5 have restarted in the eastern province of Tunceli after a one-month break.

Some of the water in the Uzunçayır Dam was discharged around Dinar Bridge, where 21-year-old Gülistan Doku was last seen following an argument with her boyfriend.

Police and gendarmerie teams resumed their search work after the required level of water was withdrawn from the dam.

Police are also looking into the possibility of a suicide as the last footage that emerged showed Doku at the Sarısaltuk Viaduct over the dam.

But an expert report showed that there was no movement in the water under the viaduct that could indicate Doku committed suicide by throwing herself into the dam.

“The movement at the foot of the bridge is a pixel residue, which is definitely not a splash of water or of a person that fell into the water from above,” it said in the report.

The lawyers of Doku’s family said that the report firmly refuted claims that Gülistan committed suicide.

Women’s rights groups have called for scrutiny over a possible involvement of the ex-boyfriend, as Doku’s death came amid an unbridled record of femicides in Turkey.

missing woman,

MOST POPULAR

  1. District governor of resort town dismissed

    District governor of resort town dismissed

  2. Turkey ramps up efforts to curb rising virus figures

    Turkey ramps up efforts to curb rising virus figures

  3. 13 of Turkey’s historic heritage sites destroyed by erroneous ‘restoration’

    13 of Turkey’s historic heritage sites destroyed by erroneous ‘restoration’

  4. Challenging Turkey’s NATO loyalty through Libya

    Challenging Turkey’s NATO loyalty through Libya

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,784 as daily cases increase by 1,178

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,784 as daily cases increase by 1,178
Recommended
District governor of resort town dismissed

District governor of resort town dismissed
Around 60 million books published in July: Expert

Around 60 million books published in July: Expert
5.2 magnitude earthquake shudders eastern Turkey

5.2 magnitude earthquake shudders eastern Turkey

5 killed in traffic accident in Turkeys capital

5 killed in traffic accident in Turkey's capital
Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns

Thousands flock to Turkey’s beaches despite virus concerns
Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
WORLD China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

China clears man of murder after 27 years behind bars

A Chinese court has overturned the murder conviction of a man who spent 27 years behind bars for the crime, in a high-profile case that has thrown a spotlight on police torture in the justice system.
ECONOMY Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic for $168 million

Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic for $168 million

Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced on Aug. 5 that it has entered into an agreement to buy Istanbul-based Rollic, a fast-growing hyper-casual mobile game developer, as part of its latest effort to increase its audience and grow its advertising business.   
SPORTS Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

Newly crowned Turkish Süper Lig champion Başakşehir’s delayed European campaign ended on Aug. 5 when it lost 3-0 at Copenhagen in a Europa League round of 16 game.