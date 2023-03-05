Search and rescue volunteers cheer up quake survivor children

Search and rescue volunteers cheer up quake survivor children

HATAY
Search and rescue volunteers cheer up quake survivor children

In a kind gesture, volunteers who have completed search and rescue operations in Hatay are visiting rural neighborhoods to entertain quake survivor children.

On the first day of the earthquakes, Gezgin Akademi volunteers and AFED, an Eskişehir-based rescue team that went to Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, saved many lives and provided emotional support to survivors.

Led by 15 professionals, around 1,000 volunteers dispersed to quake zone neighborhoods to perform animated shows and hand out gifts to children.

The last stop of the volunteers was the rural neighborhoods in the Altınözü district of Hatay on the Syrian border.

Volunteers sang with children, painted their faces and handed out balloons to help them forget about their recent trauma.

AFED member Zeki Köse said that despite working day and night in the quake zone, they do not feel any fatigue.

Explaining that he had participated in search and rescue operations in Van, Elazığ and İzmir before, Köse stated that Hatay’s condition was one of the worst he had ever seen in his life.

Şemsa Aris, one of the volunteers of Gezgin Akademi, said they have been carrying out similar projects for seven years.

Aris stated that they gifted toys donated from all over Türkiye to quake-stricken children.

“We are trying to reach as many children as we can. The emotional well-being of both children and their families has been greatly affected. We all need to contribute to these children’s healing as our future will be shaped by them,” Aris said.

quake victims,

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

    Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

  2. Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

    Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

  3. China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats

    China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats

  4. Russian minister inspects troops, US puts up new Ukraine aid

    Russian minister inspects troops, US puts up new Ukraine aid

  5. Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts

    Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts
Recommended
Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6
Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts

Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts
Sharing photos of quake-affected children can be ‘traumatizing’

Sharing photos of quake-affected children can be ‘traumatizing’
Türkiyes opposition alliance fractures ahead of vote

Türkiye's opposition alliance fractures ahead of vote
Concerts organized for earthquake survivors

Concerts organized for earthquake survivors
Disruptions in GSM services after quake to be investigated

Disruptions in GSM services after quake to be investigated
WORLD Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Students and rail workers were preparing to rally in Athens on Sunday in the latest expression of grief and anger at Greece's worst rail disaster, which killed at least 57 people.

ECONOMY Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates and Türkiye signed a free trade agreement on March 3, the Gulf country's president said, the latest step in improving ties long strained by regional disputes.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.