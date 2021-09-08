Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy

  • September 08 2021 07:00:00

Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy

MALATYA
Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy

Archeologists are tracing ancient seal impressions found in the 7,000-year-old Arslantepe Mound in the eastern province of Malatya to understand how bureaucracy was born.

Seal impressions found in excavations at the mound, which is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Permanent List, shed light on the bureaucratic structure of the period.

While excavations continue full speed at the site, an analysis is being carried out on 250 seal impressions found a few years ago in a 5,621-year-old temple in the area.

Marcella Frangipane, a professor of archaeology at the Sapienza University of Rome, retired after directing the excavations at the mound for 30 years.

Frangipane told state-run Anadolu Agency that during the excavations at the site in the mud-brick palace, known as the world’s first royal palace, they found a total of 5,000 seal impressions and that they read them through reconstructions and published them in a book titled “Arslantepe.”

Noting that she came to Malatya to work on a new book this year, Frangipane said they will examine the 250 seal impressions they found a few years ago from a temple dating back to an earlier period than the palace.

“We found a temple a few years ago. That temple is older than the palace, dating back to 3,600 B.C.,” she said.

Pointing out that 200-250 seal impressions were found inside the temple, Frangipane said: “This year, we are working on these seal impressions. Hopefully, it will be a good book, the science will be more complete.”

“Now we know that the bureaucracy started before the palace. It was more sophisticated in the palace time. This is very important,” she added.

Highlighting that they could not find any seals in the excavations until now, but only found seal impressions, Frangipane said, “We are doing a very careful job. We look at everything with a microscope. Now we can reconstruct.”

“What we understand from the prints is that there were stone, metal and wooden seals. There are no wooden seals left in archeology, but we know [about them] from the prints,” she added.

Lions, snakes and human figures

On the details of the 5,000 seal impressions in which scientific work was completed, Frangipane said: “We found seals with lions, snakes and human figures. There are different patterns. We are looking at what they sealed with the seal - vases, bags, baskets, doors. We could not find the seal on the door in the temple. It was in the palace.”

“It means there was control. The warehouses were controlled. In the temple, there were seal impressions for baskets, bags and vases. So a few things changed over time. It’s also very important. Arslantepe shows a very important method for this. Over the years, the system has gotten better,” she added.

The head of the Arslantepe Mound excavations, Associate Professor Francesca Balossi Restelli, said the 5,000 seal impressions they found in the palace on the mound are very important for the archive.

Noting that these impressions explain the state administration, Restelli said, “It takes very subtle and very slow work to understand these seal impressions, because we will trace the seal from the impressions. We will look so we can understand the style of the seal.”
“We did not find any seals in the excavations because the seals are inside the houses. But we found a palace. There are no seals inside the palace, they have impressions,” she said.

“As we looked at the impressions, we understood the seals. We found 250 seal impressions in the temple. Each seal means a person, so there were 250 families here. There were people and they were connected with the palace. They worked in the palace. They were officials,” she said.

Restelli said that during the excavations this year, they found houses from the late Chalcolithic period, dating back to 3600-3700 BC.

“We hope we can understand how this important system [bureaucracy] was born from these houses.”

Arslantepe – meaning “Lion Hill” – has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List since 2014.

The archaeological site of Arslantepe is located on the Malatya plain, 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city center and 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the Euphrates River, according to UNESCO’s website.

“It is a four-hectare and 30-meter-high archaeological mound dominating the plain and formed by the superimposition of settlements for millennia, from at least the 6th millennium B.C. to the late Roman period,” said UNESCO.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy

Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

    Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

  2. Turkish FM warns against civil war in Afghanistan

    Turkish FM warns against civil war in Afghanistan

  3. Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

    Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

  4. Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

    Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

  5. Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

    Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands
Recommended
State of Istanbul at Sabancı Museum exhibition

State of Istanbul at Sabancı Museum exhibition
NASA confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock

NASA confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock
People lived up to 40 years of age 5,000 years ago

People lived up to 40 years of age 5,000 years ago
Restoration begins at Maiden’s Tower

Restoration begins at Maiden’s Tower
Record holder stunt pilot flies under Bosphorus bridge

Record holder stunt pilot flies under Bosphorus bridge
Turkish film wins best picture at prominent festival in US

Turkish film wins best picture at prominent festival in US
WORLD Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Sept. 6 that changes the rules of content moderation on social media, a move that critics argue could hinder the fight against disinformation.

ECONOMY Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkish airports saw 18.3 million passengers in August, the country’s air travel authority announced on Sept. 7.
SPORTS Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

Elif Berfin Altun, a 14-year-old athlete who holds nine Turkish records in shooting, will represent Turkey at a world championship to be held in Peru.