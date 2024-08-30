Cultural Road Festival moves to Çanakkale

The ninth stop of the Turkish Cultural Road Festival, organized in 16 cities this year by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to contribute to Türkiye's brand value, will be the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

Çanakkale will host a variety of events such as concerts, exhibitions, workshops, talks and gastronomy experiences for nine days during the festival from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.

Nearly 1,000 artists will meet with the public at around 500 events to be held at more than 50 locations in the city. The festival will begin on Aug. 31 with the exhibition, "Remembering-Telling Çanakkale 1915" at the Anadolu Hamidiye Tabyası Hangar.

Murat Boz, Derya Uluğ, Gazapizm, Can Bonomo, Ebru Yaşar, Emre Fel, Buray, Berkay and Gökhan Türkmen will take the stage at the Anadolu Hamidiye Tabyası Open Air Stage.

The Presidential Classical Turkish Music Choir's "Songs of the Century," the Istanbul State Turkish Folk Music Choir and the State Folk Dances Ensemble's "Our Folk Songs and Dances" and the artist Orhan Çakmak's concert will be held at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University İçdaş Kara Yusuf Congress Center.

During the festival, special exhibitions will also be open to the public in different parts of the city. "Beauties of Türkiye” photography exhibition will also be presented to photography lovers at Çanakkale Kordon throughout the festival.

Dr. Ümit Aktaş, Professor Filiz Yenişehirlioğlu, Professor Mustafa Tunçalp, Professor Canan Dizdar Terwiel, painter Pepijn Van Den Nieuwendijk, Culture and Tourism Ministry voice artist Züleyha Ortak, clinical psychologist and author Beyhan Budak, Professor Nurettin Arslan, Professor Rüstem Aslan, author Yiğit Aksoy and journalist Ercan Arslan will share information in their fields with the participants during the events to be held as part of the festival.

The third “Troas Symposium” will meet with the audience at Troy Museum Safvet Paşa Conference Hall, and the "Living Heritage Talk and Workshop" will be at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Fine Arts Faculty Necip Fazıl Kısakürek Stage.

Comedian "Gökhan Ünver" will also be at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University İçdaş Kara Yusuf Congress Center with a stand-up show.

The festival will also feature plays and performances by the State Theaters and the State Opera and Ballet that have been staged to sold-out crowds throughout the season. Various state theater plays can be seen as part of the festival.

In addition, memorial dives will be held at the Anatolian Hamidiye Bastion Diving Point. Troy Museum and Troy Archaeological Site will host "Face In the Hole Board Hadrian," while Çanakkale Kordon will host "Photomarathon" and "Extreme-Bicycle Show" events.

Troy Museum will host the "Troy on the Trail of Homer," "Yoga in the Museum" and "Kekeça Mythological Stories: Troy Horse" events while the Alexandria Troas Archaeological Site will host the "City of Alexander: Alexandria Troas" event.

The 13th Çanakkale Bicycle Tour, a bicycle ride to pay respect to the martyrs, will also be held within the scope of the festival.

Children will have fun at the "Children's Village," which will be set up in the Anatolian Hamidiye Tabyası Children's Activity Area.

Eleven different points have been determined as "Festival Taste Stops" in Çanakkale, which also stands out with its gastronomic richness and geographically indicated products.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience and discover flavors dating back centuries, with their stories.