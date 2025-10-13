SDF says reached deal on army integration

SDF says reached deal on army integration

HASAKEH
SDF says reached deal on army integration

 

The YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’s leader, Mazloum Abdi, has announced to AFP that he had reached a "preliminary agreement" with Damascus on the integration of his troops into Syria's military and security forces.

Abdi met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus last week, along with US. .envoy Tom Barrack and US commander Brad Cooper.

While SDG, which control large swathes of Syria's oil-rich northeast, had signed an agreement with the new Syrian authorities in March to merge their civil and military institutions, the deal's terms were not implemented.

"What is new in our recent talks in Damascus is the shared determination and strong will to accelerate the implementation of the terms" of the agreement, Abdi told AFP in an interview at a base in the northeastern city of Hasakeh.

"The most important point is having reached a preliminary agreement regarding the mechanism for integrating the SDF and the [Kurdish] Internal Security Forces within the framework of defense and interior ministries," he added.

The Washington-backed SDF and Kurdish security forces consist of around 100,000 male and female members, according to them.

Abdi said that military and security delegations from his forces are currently in Damascus to discuss the mechanism for their integration.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners
LATEST NEWS

  1. One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

    One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

  2. Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

    Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

  3. UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

    UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

  4. OpenAI announces Broadcom deal as spending spree continues

    OpenAI announces Broadcom deal as spending spree continues

  5. SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

    SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship
Recommended
Iran says Trumps call for peace at odds with US actions

Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions
Türkiye, US, Egypt, Qatar sign Gaza declaration

Türkiye, US, Egypt, Qatar sign Gaza declaration
Armenia expresses support for Turkish investment amid thaw in relations

Armenia expresses support for Turkish investment amid thaw in relations
Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech
Trump says would be great to get a peace deal with Iran

Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
Sharaa vows to continue to pursue Assad extradition

Sharaa vows to continue to pursue Assad extradition
WORLD Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

A national strike over a government savings plan grounded flights and disrupted public transport in Belgium on Tuesday, with tens of thousands expected to join a demonstration in Brussels.
ECONOMY One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

Antalya, one of Türkiye’s most sought-after destinations for both living and leisure, has seen foreign buyers play a significant role in its real estate market over the past five years.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿