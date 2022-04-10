Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s most populous city, Istanbul, will host a meet of the country’s main rivals, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, on April 10, with international scouts and football agents attending the “derby of the derbies” to keep eyes on the young talents of both teams.

Fenerbahçe, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” sitting at the Süper Lig’s third row with 56 points, eyes a win to top second-row Konyaspor and increase its chance to qualify for the Champions League next year.

Galatasaray, known as “Lions,” has witnessed a terrible year at the Turkish Süper Lig with only three away wins in the second part of the season. The Lions sit at the 13th out of the 20 rows with 41 points.

According to local media reports, the “derby of the derbies” will not only be on the country’s agenda but will also be followed by international football scouts and agents.

“Young talents will show themselves in the international arena,” Fanatik, a football daily, reported on April 8.

Fenerbahçe’s Altay Bayırdır is leading the top of the lists of players the European teams opt for.

Dutch team Ajax, which has lost Onana to the Italian Inter FC, is “insistent on signing with Bayırdır.” according to Turkish media reports, The 23-year-old goalkeeper has also drawn the attention of the French Lille FC.

Another speculation is that Germany’s Bayern Munich, Britain’s Liverpool and Arsenal will keep their eyes on Fenerbahçe’s 17-year-old center Arda Güler at the derby.

Miguel Crespo, who couldn’t succeed in Portugal but proved himself with the Fenerbahçe jersey, will be followed by Lille and Spain’s Atletico Madrid, the reports said.

“The scouts will report the Italian and British giants about Fenerbahçe’s defenders, Attila Szalai and Min-Jae Kim,” another football daily said.

On Galatasaray’s side, the big question is whether Kerem Aktürkoğlu will be able to play due to his injury. Barcelona’s coach Xavi Hernández had admitted that he was amazed by the 23-year-old winger’s performances in both matches between the two teams at the Europa League last month.

The eyes of some Italian giants will be on Galatasaray’s defenders Marcao and Victor Nelsson, as scouts for Italy’s Sampdoria and Spain’s Betis will follow Cicaldau, the 24-year-old Romanian center of the Lions.

Berkan Kutlu is also another Galatasaray player who comes to the forefront with an average of 12-kilometers run in matches.

Atilla Karaoğlan will be the referee of the derby at Fenerbaçe’s Ülker Stadium.