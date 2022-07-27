Scores of people in Erzurum watch sky via high-tech telescopes

  July 27 2022

Erzurum - Demirören News Agency
Around 1,800 people from 71 out of all Türkiye’s 81 provinces applied to participate in the four-day Erzurum Sky Observation Event that started on July 22, of which 600 participants were chosen by lottery.

Some 10,000 people watched the sky with telescopes on the outskirts of the East Anatolian Observatory (DAG) in Erzurum, where the largest telescopes in Europe and Türkiye are located.

During the event, which ended on July 25, the moon, sun, planets and stars were observed via 30 telescopes in five different observation stations established by the expert teams of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK).

Over 20 celestial bodies were observed over four days and three nights.

With the different technologies we have added to these telescopes, it will be possible to get higher resolution images than you can get from the Hubble Telescope. These telescopes will be able to detect infrared like the James Webb Telescope. The next space exploration may come from Erzurum,” Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said.

In the event tent, set up as a conference hall, the observatories were introduced by scientists. Activities such as workshops, academic conversations and experiments were held during the daytime as part of the event. Marbling and calligraphy, music and street theater also took place on the stands set up in the event area in Konaklı Ski Center.

