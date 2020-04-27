Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: Official

  • April 27 2020 10:19:00

Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: Official

ATHENS-Agence France-Presse
Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: Official

A fire burns behind makeshift tents used by asylum-seekers in Samos Island Greece, late on Oct. 14, 2019. (AP Photo)

Scores of asylum-seekers were left homeless when a fire tore through a  camp on the Greek island of Samos, a migration ministry official said on April 27.    

"Around 200 people have been left homeless," Migration Ministry Secretary Manos Logothetis told AFP.    

There were no immediate reports of injuries.    

The blaze on April 26 evening was started "amid internal disputes (between residents)", Logothetis added.    

The Samos camp is massively overcrowded, with nearly 7,000 people in a facility built to handle fewer than 650.    

The Greek government had planned to relocate to the mainland over 2,300 asylum seekers from island camps -- including many elderly and ailing persons -- but the operation has been delayed owing to fears of coronavirus contagion.    

No coronavirus case has been officially reported in camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos.     

But there have been outbreaks in two camps and a migrant hotel on the mainland.    

Another fire in the migrant camp on Chios earlier this month destroyed the facilities of the European asylum service, a camp canteen, warehouse tents and many housing containers in a riot started after a 47-year-old Iraqi woman died there.    

Residents attributed her death to coronavirus. Officials denied this was true.

Migrants, Greece,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south
Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million
White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports
Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.9 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.9 mln
Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts

Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts
Brazil: Justice minister resigns after interference

Brazil: Justice minister resigns after 'interference'
WORLD Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on April 27 urged a main separatist group that declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move, saying it was an "escalatory action" at a time all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.
ECONOMY Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey’s tourism season is expected to postpone until after-May period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 