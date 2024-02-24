Scientists solve whale song mystery

Scientists solve whale song mystery

LONDON
Scientists solve whale song mystery

Whales sing loud enough that their songs travel through the ocean, but knowing the mechanics behind that has been a mystery.

Scientists now think they have an idea, and it's something not seen in other animals: A specialized voice box.

Experts say the discovery, while based on a study that is too tiny to be definitive, will direct future research into how whales communicate.

In a paper published on Feb. 21 in the journal Nature, Coen Elemans of the University of Southern Denmark and colleagues studied the voice boxes, or larynxes, from three dead, stranded whales — a humpback, minke and sei, which are all types of baleen whales.

In the laboratory, the scientists blew air through the voice boxes under controlled conditions to see what tissues might vibrate. Researchers also created computer models of the sei whale’s vocalizations and matched them to recordings of similar whales taken in the wild.

Whales' ancestors were land-dwellers about 50 million years ago before moving into water. Elemans said the animals adapted their voice boxes over tens of millions of years to make sounds underwater.

Unlike humans and other mammals, baleen whales don't have teeth or vocal chords. Instead, in their voice boxes, they have a U-shaped tissue that allows them to breathe in massive amounts of air and a large “cushion” of fat and muscle not seen in other animal species. Whales sing by pushing the tissue against the fat and muscle cushion, Elemans said.

“This is the most comprehensive and significant study to date on how baleen whales vocalize, a long-standing mystery in the field,” said Jeremy Goldbogen, an associate professor of oceans at Stanford University, who was not involved in the new research.

He noted there is more to be studied "given the extraordinarily diverse acoustic repertoires” of whales. Humpbacks, for example, are known to compose elaborate songs that travel across oceans and whale pods.

As loud as whales' songs are, modelling suggests that humpbacks and related species can’t produce sounds louder than the shipping industry, Elemans said.

“They’re really affected by [shipping noise] and it significantly reduces their ability to communicate,” he said. “There’s just no way for them to get louder.”

Because some whales sing as a mating call, the shipping industry’s interruption of those songs is potentially worrying, said Michael Noad, director of the Centre for Marine Science at the University of Queensland in Australia. He was not part of the Nature study.

“For whale populations that are really dispersed, like the Antarctic blue whales, they might not be able to find mates in a noisy ocean environment,” he said, noting that whale species like humpbacks that gather in big numbers are more likely to shrug off such noise pollution.

The whale voice boxes tested were from juveniles, not adult males, who do the singing. Because of that, whale expert Joy Reidenberg said, further experiments on adult males are needed to confirm the study's findings.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

    Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

  2. Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

    Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

  3. Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

    Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

  4. US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

    US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

  5. Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year

    Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year
Recommended
Armenian fighter joins Frances Pantheon heroes

Armenian fighter joins France's Pantheon heroes
True Detective to return for fifth season

'True Detective' to return for fifth season
10 years on, legend of flamenco icon Paco de Lucia lives on

10 years on, legend of flamenco icon Paco de Lucia lives on
Ankara Palas converted into museum

Ankara Palas converted into museum
Police probe German man over ancient Mideast artifacts

Police probe German man over ancient Mideast artifacts
Elton John items fetch $8 million at New York auction

Elton John items fetch $8 million at New York auction
WORLD Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

More than 100 people were reported killed early Saturday in overnight strikes across Gaza, as Israel's spy chief was in Paris for talks seeking to "unblock" progress towards a truce and the return of hostages held by Palestinian militants.
ECONOMY Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

The main union representing public transport workers in Germany has called for renewed bus, tram and underground strikes across the country, heaping further woes on travellers.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿