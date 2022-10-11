Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon

Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO
Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon

After three years of planning, five expeditions and a two-week trek through dense jungle, scientists have reached the tallest tree ever found in the Amazon rainforest, a towering specimen the size of a 25-storey building.

The giant tree, whose top juts out high above the canopy in the Iratapuru River Nature Reserve in northern Brazil, is an angelim vermelho (scientific name: Dinizia excelsa) measuring 88.5 meters tall and 9.9 meters around, the biggest ever identified in the Amazon, scientists say.

Researchers first spotted the enormous tree in satellite images in 2019 as part of a 3D mapping project.

A team of academics, environmentalists and local guides mounted an expedition to try to reach it later that year. But after a 10-day trek through difficult terrain, exhausted, low on supplies and with a team member falling ill, they had to turn back.

Three more expeditions to the reserve’s remote Jari Valley region, which sits at the border between the states of Amapa and Para, reached several other gigantic trees, including the tallest Brazil nut tree ever recorded in the Amazon, 66 meters.

But the enormous angelim vermelho remained elusive until the Sept. 12-25 expedition, when researchers traveled 250 kilometers by boat up rivers with treacherous rapids, plus another 20 kilometers on foot across mountainous jungle terrain to reach it.

One person on the 19-member expedition was bitten by what the team doctor believes was a poisonous spider.

But it was worth it, says forest engineer Diego Armando Silva of Amapa Federal University, who helped organize the trip.

After camping under the massive tree, the group collected leaves, soil and other samples, which will now be analyzed to study questions including how old the tree is - at least 400 to 600 years, Silva estimates - why the region has so many giant trees, and how much carbon they store.

Around half of the weight of the region’s giant trees is carbon absorbed from the atmosphere, fundamental in helping curb climate change, says Silva. But despite its remoteness, the region’s giants are under threat.

Angelim vermelho wood is prized by loggers, and the Iratapuru reserve is being invaded by illegal gold miners infamous for bringing ecological destruction, says Jakeline Pereira of environmental group Imazon, which helped organize the expedition.

“We were so thrilled to make this find,” says Pereira.

“It’s super important at a time when the Amazon is facing such frightening levels of deforestation.”

Over the past three years, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased 75 percent from the previous decade.

WORLD Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US

Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US
MOST POPULAR

  1. G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia’s bombing blitz in Ukraine

    G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia’s bombing blitz in Ukraine

  2. MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Iraq’s north

    MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Iraq’s north

  3. Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to 9.6 percent

    Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to 9.6 percent

  4. ‘Smile’ beats ‘Lyle’ to top box office

    ‘Smile’ beats ‘Lyle’ to top box office

  5. Three people die in fiery explosion in Istanbul’s Kadıköy

    Three people die in fiery explosion in Istanbul’s Kadıköy
Recommended
Sex-scene experts help reshape Hollywood power dynamics

Sex-scene experts help reshape Hollywood power dynamics
Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts

Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts
‘Human billiards’ installation rolls into Danish museum

‘Human billiards’ installation rolls into Danish museum
‘Stranger Things’ music coordinator on reigniting love for Kate Bush

‘Stranger Things’ music coordinator on reigniting love for Kate Bush
‘Smile’ beats ‘Lyle’ to top box office

‘Smile’ beats ‘Lyle’ to top box office
Protesters glue hands to cover of Picasso painting

Protesters glue hands to cover of Picasso painting
WORLD Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US

Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals.

ECONOMY Philippines signs SIM card registration law

Philippines signs SIM card registration law

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed a law Monday requiring mobile users to provide personal details when buying a SIM card, a regulation aimed at combating text messaging fraud.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Amputee Football World Cup

Türkiye wins Amputee Football World Cup

Türkiye has won its first ever Amputee Football World Cup after defeating Angola 4-1 in a final match in Istanbul.