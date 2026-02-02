Schools resume classes with national flag theme after winter break

ISTANBUL

Marking the start of the second semester, schools in Türkiye welcomed students back on Feb. 2 after the two-week winter holiday, dedicating the first class to activities promoting respect, love, and appreciation for the Turkish flag.

Approximately 18 million students in preschool, primary, secondary and high schools returned to classrooms as part of the second term of the academic year, alongside around 1.2 million teachers.

This year, the return to the classroom was marked by nationwide activities focused on national unity, shared identity and the symbolic value of the Turkish flag.

Implemented simultaneously in schools across all of the country’s 81 provinces, this curriculum is designed to reinforce national identity and a sense of common belonging among the younger generation.

This emphasis on the national flag comes shortly after a recent incident along Türkiye’s southeastern border with Syria, where a group linked to the YPG, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization, attempted to damage and remove a Turkish flag in the Nusaybin–Qamishli border area on Jan. 20.

Turkish officials said that authorities identified the individuals responsible for the incident, which they characterized as an "organized provocation."

Following the incident, authorities incorporated the affected former customs zone into the jurisdiction of a nearby border outpost of the Turkish Armed Forces. They bolstered security at the site and erected a 30-meter flagpole, from which a large Turkish flag was raised, according to local media reports on Feb. 1.

While the majority of the country echoed with the sound of the first bell, a fierce winter front tightened its grip on the northwest, forcing a dramatic standstill in several regions.

In the rugged districts of the Thracian provinces of Tekirdağ and Kırklareli, heavy snowfall and treacherous ice prompted authorities to suspend all face-to-face education.

Despite these localized disruptions, the winter season proved to be a major draw for families nationwide over the past two weeks.

Leading winter destinations like Uludağ in the northwestern city of Bursa were packed to capacity with local and international tourists, while Erciyes in the central city of Kayseri reported a staggering 1.4 million visitors throughout the semester.

Families crowded the pistes until the final hours of the holiday, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere before the official return to academic life.

Students will continue their studies until the next scheduled break between March 16 and 20, with the school year set to conclude for the summer on June 26.