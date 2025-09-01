Schools across Türkiye kicks off orientation week for first grades

ISTANBUL
The first bell for preschool and first-grade students in schools across Türkiye rang on Sept. 1 to mark the start of “orientation” programs.

For the 2025-2026 academic year, the Education Ministry has designed activities to support students’ adaptation, including meet-and-greet sessions for parents, teachers and children.

In Türkiye, first-grade students start school one week before the official academic year to ease their adaptation to the school environment.

Orientation programs for preschool and first-grade students will run from Sept. 1 to 5, while middle school entrants will take part from Sept. 8 to 12.      

In Istanbul, traffic congestion reached 62 percent citywide as orientation week began.

Tailored materials include the preschool orientation platform for young children, orientation week activities for first graders, and guidance programs for fifth-grade students.

First-grade students will access three digital resources and 12 activities, while fifth graders will receive two digital tools and 12 activities.

The Education Ministry’s 2025-2026 academic year circular also emphasized the importance of fostering a love for nature, protecting green spaces, raising awareness of forest fires and organizing tree-planting and forest-cleaning activities.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Aybige Üstüner emphasized that children’s behavior should be closely monitored during the school adaptation process, noting that while meeting new teachers and classmates and adjusting to new routines can be exciting, it can also trigger anxiety.

