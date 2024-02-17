School buildings at risk in Istanbul being reinforced, rebuilt: Report

School buildings at risk in Istanbul being reinforced, rebuilt: Report

ISTANBUL
School buildings at risk in Istanbul being reinforced, rebuilt: Report

Following the deadly earthquakes in early February last year, Istanbul Governor's Office launched an inspection of school buildings across the metropolitan city, with 481 high-risk buildings rebuilt and 799 schools reinforced so far.

The attention turned to school buildings in metropolitan cities following the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes. The Istanbul Governor's Office prepared a report on the state of schools in Istanbul, home to 3.4 million of 20 million students.

According to statistics released by the Education Ministry, there are 7,777 schools in Istanbul. The governor's office, on the other hand, has determined that 1,428 of the schools in Istanbul are at risk.

The governor's report noted that 481 of the risky schools were demolished and rebuilt, while 799 were reinforced and made earthquake-resistant.

After the earthquake, the ministry asked private schools to obtain a durability assessment report and gave them time until the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year.

The ministry had announced that schools that failed to obtain the report would be closed down.

Zafer Öztürk, the chairman of the Private Schools Association of Türkiye, said that both the ministry and the governor's office asked schools for earthquake resistance reports before the summer.

"Those schools that were not resistant reinforced their buildings. There were even some who could not make these preparations by September and those who could not ask for an extension. Some opened their schools in October. However, all our schools submitted their reports to the ministry," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

    Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

  2. Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

    Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

  3. Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid

    Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid

  4. Ukraine troops withdraw from frontline city Avdiivka

    Ukraine troops withdraw from frontline city Avdiivka

  5. Blinken, China's Wang discuss Russia, US sanctions

    Blinken, China's Wang discuss Russia, US sanctions
Recommended
Aegean fishermen instill love for sea and fish among students

Aegean fishermen instill love for sea and fish among students
Teams roughly locate missing miners in Erzincan

Teams roughly locate missing miners in Erzincan

Antalya floods cause $9.7 million damage as recovery efforts underway

Antalya floods cause $9.7 million damage as recovery efforts underway

Sunken cargo ship in Marmara Sea located

Sunken cargo ship in Marmara Sea located
Istanbul University reconsiders public access after backlash

Istanbul University reconsiders public access after backlash
Night Museums to be expanded to bolster tourism

'Night Museums' to be expanded to bolster tourism
WORLD Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

Trump fined $355 mn, banned from NY business in fraud trial

A New York judge ordered Donald Trump to pay $355 million over fraud allegations and banned him from running companies in the state for three years Friday in a major blow to his business empire and financial standing.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 increased slightly from 42.04 percent in January to 42.96 percent in February, according to the Central Bank’s Survey of Market Participants.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿