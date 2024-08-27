Scholars study lives of nomadic herders on Mount Ağrı

IĞDIR

A team of academics, along with master’s and doctoral students from universities across Türkiye, are engaged in an ethnographic study on Mount Ağrı, exploring the lives of nomadic herders — seasonal migrants who move with their livestock.

Under the guidance of Adem Yulu, a faculty member at Iğdır University’s Regional Geography Department, the research takes place at the Korhan Plateau, situated 2,200 meters above sea level on Mount Ağrı.

Participants from various Turkish universities are studying the application of ethnography across different disciplines. As part of their immersive experience, the researchers engage in traditional highlander activities such as sheep milking, cheese production and animal care, while residing in haircloth tents.

Yulu described the project as a novel approach to learning.

“We came here to spend some time with the ancient inhabitants of the plateaus of Mount Ağrı. Our academics and students who are experts in their fields have the chance to experience life in haircloth tents and see the subtleties of ethnography in practice,” he explained.

Semra Günay, a faculty member from Anadolu University, highlighted the importance of field education in social sciences.

“This study will form the scientific basis for developing policies in Türkiye on issues such as capacity building, intercultural communication and harmony,” she stated.

Students also found the experience invaluable. Berrin Çoban, a sociology graduate at Harran University, said, “I want to use the ethnography method in my academic life. This training was a fruitful start for me. We read about the life of nomads in books and articles, but it is a very different thing to come here and see, chat with them and feel the air of this place in our souls.”

“Here, our professors tell us, empathizing by experience guides us in our work,” Aybüke Yayla, a graduate student at İzmir Katip Çelebi University, added.

The study continues as researchers and students gather insights, blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience in a unique cultural setting.