Scholars study lives of nomadic herders on Mount Ağrı

Scholars study lives of nomadic herders on Mount Ağrı

IĞDIR
Scholars study lives of nomadic herders on Mount Ağrı

A team of academics, along with master’s and doctoral students from universities across Türkiye, are engaged in an ethnographic study on Mount Ağrı, exploring the lives of nomadic herders — seasonal migrants who move with their livestock.

Under the guidance of Adem Yulu, a faculty member at Iğdır University’s Regional Geography Department, the research takes place at the Korhan Plateau, situated 2,200 meters above sea level on Mount Ağrı.

Participants from various Turkish universities are studying the application of ethnography across different disciplines. As part of their immersive experience, the researchers engage in traditional highlander activities such as sheep milking, cheese production and animal care, while residing in haircloth tents.

Yulu described the project as a novel approach to learning.

“We came here to spend some time with the ancient inhabitants of the plateaus of Mount Ağrı. Our academics and students who are experts in their fields have the chance to experience life in haircloth tents and see the subtleties of ethnography in practice,” he explained.

Semra Günay, a faculty member from Anadolu University, highlighted the importance of field education in social sciences.

“This study will form the scientific basis for developing policies in Türkiye on issues such as capacity building, intercultural communication and harmony,” she stated.

Students also found the experience invaluable. Berrin Çoban, a sociology graduate at Harran University, said, “I want to use the ethnography method in my academic life. This training was a fruitful start for me. We read about the life of nomads in books and articles, but it is a very different thing to come here and see, chat with them and feel the air of this place in our souls.”

“Here, our professors tell us, empathizing by experience guides us in our work,” Aybüke Yayla, a graduate student at İzmir Katip Çelebi University, added.

The study continues as researchers and students gather insights, blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience in a unique cultural setting.

scholars,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

    UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

  2. Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

    Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

  3. Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

    Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

  4. Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day

    Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day

  5. Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival

    Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival
Recommended
Hefty fine imposed for picking sea daffodils

Hefty fine imposed for picking sea daffodils
Parents worry about exorbitant school bus fares

Parents worry about exorbitant school bus fares
Internet usage in Türkiye reaches 89 pct: Survey

Internet usage in Türkiye reaches 89 pct: Survey
Türkiye’s reforestation efforts pay off, make up for destroyed forests

Türkiye’s reforestation efforts pay off, make up for destroyed forests
Erdoğan extends condolences to Bangladeshs Yunus over deadly floods

Erdoğan extends condolences to Bangladesh's Yunus over deadly floods
Fidan reaffirms Türkiye, Azerbaijan strong ties as one nation, two states

Fidan reaffirms Türkiye, Azerbaijan strong ties as 'one nation, two states'
Türkiye warns of Israeli ministers extremely dangerous attempt to alter Jerusalems status

Türkiye warns of Israeli minister's 'extremely dangerous' attempt to alter Jerusalem's status
WORLD UKs Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss a new partnership between the countries, on his first bilateral trip since taking office last month.
ECONOMY Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Türkiye is at risk of significant inflationary pressure through food prices driven by climate change, according to researchers at the country’s Central Bank.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿