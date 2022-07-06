Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

  • July 06 2022 07:00:00

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

RIYADH
Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi Arabia has announced it was disbursing billions of dollars directly to citizens to ease the effects of inflation amid growing online expressions of frustration over rising prices.    

“A generous royal order was issued approving the allocation of financial support in the amount of 20 billion riyals (around $5.3 billion) to face the repercussions of rising prices globally,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported on July 4, attributing the decision to King Salman.  

Roughly half that amount would come via direct cash transfers to social security beneficiaries, the SPA report said.     

Earlier on July 4, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “stressed the need to take into account the neediest citizens in the face of international developments that resulted in rising costs of some basic needs”, a separate SPA report said.         

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has not been hit as hard by inflation as other countries in the region.     

The most recent consumer price index for Saudi Arabia showed an annual increase of 2.2 percent in May, with prices up 4.2 percent for food and beverages and four percent for transport.    

Saudi Arabia’s economy has generally performed well this year, especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.     

GDP is expected to grow by 7.6 percent in 2022, the International Monetary Fund said in April.     

In early May, the Gulf monarchy reported its fastest economic growth rate in a decade, as a surging oil sector fuelled a 9.6 percent rise in the first quarter over the same period of 2021.  

Saudi Arabia’s announcement came as the United Arab Emirates similarly said it was doubling the budget for its social security programme to 28 billion dirhams (about $7.6 billion) after a rise in fuel prices.

Inflation,

WORLD UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

    Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

  2. Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

  3. Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

    Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

  4. Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

    Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

  5. Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties

    Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties
Recommended
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US

SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Turkish Airlines resumes ‘Touristanbul’

Turkish Airlines resumes ‘Touristanbul’
Automotive market expands in June

Automotive market expands in June
Firms’ FX assets rose in March

Firms’ FX assets rose in March
Suez Canal records highest ever annual revenue of $7 bln

Suez Canal records highest ever annual revenue of $7 bln
Sri Lanka keeps schools closed

Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
WORLD UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two high-stakes encounters in parliament on July 6 after his government was rocked by the shock departures of two senior ministers.
ECONOMY Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi Arabia has announced it was disbursing billions of dollars directly to citizens to ease the effects of inflation amid growing online expressions of frustration over rising prices.

SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.