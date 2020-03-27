Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom

  • March 27 2020 10:58:00

Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom

CAIRO - Reuters
Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemens Houthis towards Kingdom

In this file photo taken on September 21, 2019, Yemeni men chant slogans as they hold up Kalashikov assault rifles during a tribal meeting in the Huthi rebel-held capital Sanaa, as tribesmen donate rations and funds to fighters loyal to the Huthis along the fronts. (AFP File Photo)

Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemen's Houthis towards "civilian targets" in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early on March 27, citing the coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.

In Yemen, Houthi air defenses intercepted on March 27 aircrafts affiliated with Saudi-led coalition forces over the Yemeni city of Marib and forced them to leave, the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saria said in a Tweet.

The two attacks come after Yemen's warring parties had welcomed a U.N. call for an immediate truce on March 26 to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The group still controls most major urban centers despite years of war.

Saudi Arabia,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

    Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

  3. Coronavirus death toll up by 16 to 75, with 1,196 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 16 to 75, with 1,196 new cases

  4. Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

    Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

  5. Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman

    Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman
Recommended
Latest on the coronavirus: New York becomes the US epicenter of the disease

Latest on the coronavirus: New York becomes the US epicenter of the disease
Tehran says missing former US agent left Iran years ago

Tehran says missing former US agent left Iran years ago
Afghan government selects negotiators for talks with Taliban

Afghan government selects negotiators for talks with Taliban
Two more Turks die from coronavirus in Germany

Two more Turks die from coronavirus in Germany
Turkey congratulates N Macedonia, Albania for EU talks

Turkey congratulates N Macedonia, Albania for EU talks
COVID-19: Women front and center

COVID-19: Women front and center
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: New York becomes the US epicenter of the disease

Latest on the coronavirus: New York becomes the US epicenter of the disease

The U.S. House of Representatives will begin debate on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid bill on March 27 as virus cases in the country rose to the highest in the world.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index at 91.8 in March

Economic confidence index at 91.8 in March

Turkey's economic confidence index reached 91.8 in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on March 27.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.