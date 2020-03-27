Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom

CAIRO - Reuters

In this file photo taken on September 21, 2019, Yemeni men chant slogans as they hold up Kalashikov assault rifles during a tribal meeting in the Huthi rebel-held capital Sanaa, as tribesmen donate rations and funds to fighters loyal to the Huthis along the fronts. (AFP File Photo)

Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemen's Houthis towards "civilian targets" in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early on March 27, citing the coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.

In Yemen, Houthi air defenses intercepted on March 27 aircrafts affiliated with Saudi-led coalition forces over the Yemeni city of Marib and forced them to leave, the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saria said in a Tweet.

The two attacks come after Yemen's warring parties had welcomed a U.N. call for an immediate truce on March 26 to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The group still controls most major urban centers despite years of war.