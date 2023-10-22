Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

ANKARA
Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

Saudi Arabia has added Türkiye to the list of countries eligible for electronic visas (e-visa) for tourism purposes.

The decision, announced with a Foreign Ministry statement on Oct. 21, marks a departure from the previous sticker visa requirement for Turkish citizens traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Under the new regulation, both ordinary and official passport holders from Türkiye can now apply for e-visas for various purposes, including tourism, business, umrah, or family visits.

Applications can be submitted through an official website, and successful applicants can obtain their visas either upon arrival at Saudi airports or from the visa sections of Saudi missions in Türkiye.

The e-visa can be issued as either a "single entry" or a "multiple entry" visa, allowing travelers a maximum stay of "90 days within 365 days."

However, this visa does not cover the Hajj period. During this time, tourists visiting Saudi Arabia with an e-visa will only be permitted in cities other than the holy sites.

Meanwhile, Saudi citizens traveling to Türkiye have multiple options for obtaining visas. They can either secure a sticker visa, an e-visa or a banderol visa directly at Türkiye's border gates.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

    Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

  2. Former HDN columnist Burak Bekdil passes away

    Former HDN columnist Burak Bekdil passes away

  3. Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

    Türkiye 'must step into Gaza conflict,' says Bahçeli

  4. Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

    Saudi includes Türkiye in e-visa program

  5. Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition

    Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition
Recommended
Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky
Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict
Erdoğan maintains phone diplomacy amid Gaza war

Erdoğan maintains phone diplomacy amid Gaza war
Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan

Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan
British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast
Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov

Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 
WORLD Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Philippines, China trade blame over collisions in disputed sea

Beijing and Manila traded blame on Sunday for two collisions between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to Filipino troops on a remote outpost in the disputed South China Sea.
ECONOMY US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

U.S. inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Oct. 19, leaving the door open for a new interest rate hike.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.