Saudi drug trafficker detained in country’s west

YALOVA
Gendarmerie teams have arrested a foreigner from Saudi Arabia during a drug operation in the northwestern province of Yalova.

The provincial gendarmerie command acted upon intelligence suggesting that A.S.A., a Saudi national residing in Yalova’s Kirazlı village, intended to distribute drugs procured from Istanbul.

Following a search of the individual's residence, authorities seized 68 grams of plate cannabis, 2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including two drug use apparatuses and a cannabis grinding apparatus, along with precision scales.

Meanwhile, in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ, 15 suspects were apprehended in a coordinated drug operation targeting drug trafficking activities in the Şarköy and Kapaklı districts. Under the direction of the prosecutor's office, gendarmerie teams conducted searches at the suspects' addresses, leading to the confiscation of a quantity of illicit drugs. The detained suspects were subsequently transported to the gendarmerie command for further processing.

In the western province of Uşak, the provincial security directorate's Anti-Narcotics Crimes Department launched an operation in the Kemalöz neighborhood, where they discovered 3,913 pills subject to green prescription, an unlicensed pistol, and six bullets. Following their detention and subsequent judicial procedures, suspects R.K. and Y.E. were remanded into custody by a judge.

