Saudi crown prince, US national security advisor meet for talks

Saudi crown prince, US national security advisor meet for talks

RIYADH
Saudi crown prince, US national security advisor meet for talks

Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Saudi Arabia's eastern city of Dhahran to discuss a "semi-final" version of strategic agreements between the two countries, official Saudi media reported on Sunday.

The agreements are considered a major part of Washington's efforts to bring Riyadh around to recognising the state of Israel for the first time -- efforts complicated by the ongoing war in Gaza.

Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, and Sullivan discussed "the semi-final version of the draft strategic agreements between the Kingdom and the United States of America, the work on which is close to being completed", according to Saudi state media.

The two sides also discussed "what is being worked on between the two sides on the Palestinian issue to find a credible path towards a two-state solution".

The talks also touched on "the situation in Gaza and the necessity of stopping the war there, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid".

Sullivan is scheduled to visit Israel later on Sunday for talks about the war, according to the White House.

The Biden administration has been seeking for some time to reach an agreement under which Saudi Arabia would recognise Israel in exchange for a stronger security relationship with Washington, which is already its most important security partner.

The Saudis are also bargaining hard for help developing a civilian nuclear programme.

Last September, before Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, Prince Mohammed said in an interview with the U.S. network Fox News that "every day we get closer" to a deal to normalise ties.

But those efforts have been severely damaged by the more than seven months of fighting in Gaza and the rising civilian toll there.

The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 35,386 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to data provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Since the outbreak of the war, Saudi officials have said that relations with Israel are impossible without steps toward recognising a Palestinian state, something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long opposed.

It is unclear whether Riyadh and Washington will move forward with their agreements, as Saudi Arabia and Israel have not reached a normalisation agreement, according to analysts.

But high-level talks about what Saudi Arabia wants from the United States have continued.

During Blinken's last visit to Riyadh in April, he and his Saudi counterpart said that a final agreement on the U.S.-Saudi component of the deal was close.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

    Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

  2. Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

    Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

  3. Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

    Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

  4. UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

    UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

  5. AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

    AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility
Recommended
Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege
Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown

Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown
World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death

World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza war crimes arrest warrant for Netanyahu

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu
Spain demands Milei public apology for corrupt wife comment

Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment
Iran vice president to replace Raisi ahead of snap election

Iran vice president to replace Raisi ahead of snap election
WORLD Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner protege of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels, launched a major attack on Israel and experienced mass protests, has died. He was 63.
ECONOMY UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

Britain's post-Brexit border with the EU has been plagued by chronic delays and uncertainty, ramping up costs for businesses and the government, the nation's spending watchdog said on Monday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿