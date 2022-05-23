Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

  • May 23 2022 14:42:00

Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

ISTANBUL
Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is preparing for talks to buy Turkish Bayraktar drones, an international news site has said.

“The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has expressed interest in Turkish drones and is ready for talks with the producing company, Baykar,” Lebanon-based Tactical Report wrote on May 22.

The site is known for its feature news on intelligence from Middle Eastern countries.

The allegation drew interest on local media, with daily Milliyet headlining, “Another candidate for Bayraktar.”

“The number of countries that the TB2 drones have been exported to has reached 20,” the daily wrote on May 23.

The company has another unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV), “Bayraktar Akıncı,” a high-altitude long-endurance (HALE). The first three units entered service with the Turkish Armed Forces on Aug. 29, 2021.

According to local reports, Baykar has made a deal with three countries for the sale of “Bayraktar Akıncı.”

The Turkish drones got worldwide fame amid the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War that broke out on Sept. 27, 2020, between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Turkey, as a rising drone power in the international arena, took on a game-changing role in the region by supplying its ally Azerbaijan with UAVs for use in the conflict and significantly contributed to Azerbaijan’s victory.

TURKEY Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  2. CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

    CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

  3. Turkish carriers to fly most Russian tourists this season

    Turkish carriers to fly most Russian tourists this season

  4. Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

    Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

  5. Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel

    Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel
Recommended
Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan
One of PKK’s leaders in Iraq neutralized by MİT

One of PKK’s leaders in Iraq neutralized by MİT
End of partial indoor mask mandate near as number of cases drop

End of partial indoor mask mandate near as number of cases drop
Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally

Chatbox ‘Hızır’ to serve Turkish expats globally
Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel

Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel
Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum
WORLD Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is "even stronger’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades.

ECONOMY Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms are planning large investments in resort towns on the Aegean coast as demand has shifted during the pandemic from homes in large cities to smaller cities.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.