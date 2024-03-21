Saramago's 'Blindness' revealed as most borrowed library book in 2023

Saramago's 'Blindness' revealed as most borrowed library book in 2023

Umut Erdem - ANKARA
Saramagos Blindness revealed as most borrowed library book in 2023

While the Turkish Librarians Association has listed the most preferred books by library readers in 2023, the most borrowed book was author Jose Saramago's novel, “Blindness.”

The Association will organize a series of events under the theme of "Sustainability and Advocacy" as part of the 60th Library Week, which will be held between March 25-31 this year.

The week will start with a conference on "Artificial Intelligence Education and Libraries" by Prof. Dr. Şahin Albayrak in the capital Ankara.

On March 27, a silent book reading will take place in the squares or schools of 81 cities with the slogan "We Read Books for a Sustainable World."

Within the scope of the week, statistics from 1,257 public libraries in 81 provinces and districts were used to compile the books most preferred by readers in libraries across the country. Jose Saramago's "Blindness", Matt Haig's "Midnight Library,” Ahmet Ümit's "Land of Lost Gods,” Zülfü Livaneli's "The Story of My Brother" and Ahmet Ümit's "Swallow's Scream" were the top five books most read by library readers.

"Many of the books we buy from a bookstore to 'read' or 'keep on my bookshelf' are not read. In this context, the most read book in libraries means a book that has reached its real readers," said Ali Fuat Kartal, the president of the Turkish Librarians Association.

"The fact that Saramago's novel 'Blindness' is the most read book in libraries is important not only because of Saramago's great narrative, but also because it shows how everything can be abstracted from morality in a world pandemic, and what people do when others cannot see them can be defined as morality," he concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev
LATEST NEWS

  1. Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

    Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

  2. Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine

    Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine

  3. UN General Assembly to address AI's potential risks, rewards

    UN General Assembly to address AI's potential risks, rewards

  4. Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

    Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

  5. US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

    US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken
Recommended
Flamingos flock to Lake Tuz, signaling springs arrival

Flamingos flock to Lake Tuz, signaling spring's arrival
Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation

Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation
Lake Burdurs shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts

Lake Burdur's shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts
Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly hit and run in Istanbul

Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly hit and run in Istanbul
Authorities raid illegal endangered animal museums in Istanbul

Authorities raid illegal endangered animal museums in Istanbul
75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul

75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul
WORLD Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions rang out in the centre of Ukraine's capital on Thursday, following air alerts prompted by Russian missiles and drones, a day after several civilians were killed on both sides of the conflict.
ECONOMY Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

Neuralink on Wednesday streamed a video of its first human patient playing computer chess with his mind and talking about the brain implant making that possible.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿