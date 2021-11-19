Şanlıurfa’s Guregh dogs in demand

  • November 19 2021 07:00:00

Şanlıurfa’s Guregh dogs in demand

ŞANLIURFA
Şanlıurfa’s Guregh dogs in demand

Guregh, a special breed of shepherd dogs locally known as “Kurtboğan” due to their strong and large size, are bred in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa and have become popular after winning awards in competitions held nationally in recent years.

In Şanlıurfa, one of the important cities of small cattle breeding in Turkey, shepherd dogs are one of the indispensable parts of herds with thousands of sheep. Known for their strong and large size and as the loyal friend of shepherds, Guregh dogs have also made a name for themselves with the awards they won in the festivals and competitions organized throughout the country in recent years.

These dogs, also called “Kurtboğan” by the locals, are bred in private shelters opened by enthusiasts, especially in the city’s Karaköprü, Hilvan, Bozova, Suruç and Viranşehir districts.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Şanlıurfa Guregh Shepherd Dogs Association President Yunus Emre Kılıç said that they have been working hard for years to protect this breed.

Explaining that Guregh dogs are valuable, Kılıç stated that this breed finds buyers between 10,000 and 30,000 Turkish Liras, depending on their pedigree.

Kılıç stated that they formed an association to protect the Guregh breed, which he has been interested in from an early age, and that they recently applied to Harran University to carry out the work together.

Stating that there is a lot of interest in Guregh dogs from abroad, Kılıç said: “There is a great interest in these dogs abroad as well as in the country. Many people who contact us from abroad want to buy these dogs. We are offered money, but we do not sell them because this breed needs to be protected. Our priority is to protect and maintain this breed.”

Kılıç noted that this breed adapts to the conditions of the region they live in within a short time. Therefore, they are in demand from different European and other countries in the world.

Stating that these dogs, whose lengths range from 80 to 100 centimeters, are very athletic and practical animals despite their large size, Kılıç said: “Dogs of this breed are very successful animals in the herd. They protect herds very well, especially against wolves and wild animals. We established a farm two years ago for the protection of this breed. On our farm, we have 20 Guregh dogs that we found in difficult conditions. Harran University is planning to start a study on this subject. Just like Sivas’ kangal dog, Aksaray’s Malaklı and Eskişehir’s Akbaş dogs, we have Guregh dogs.”

TURKEY Minister calls for coordinated action to accelerate jab drive

Minister calls for coordinated action to accelerate jab drive
MOST POPULAR

  1. Video clip shot on Cyprus’ ghost town stirs debate

    Video clip shot on Cyprus’ ghost town stirs debate

  2. Blast at apartment building in Turkey’s capital leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

    Blast at apartment building in Turkey’s capital leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

  3. Central Bank cuts benchmark rate to 15 pct

    Central Bank cuts benchmark rate to 15 pct

  4. Touristic Eastern Express set to be back on tracks

    Touristic Eastern Express set to be back on tracks

  5. CHP, İYİ Party call for early elections

    CHP, İYİ Party call for early elections
Recommended
E-buggies replace horse carts at Jordan’s Petra

E-buggies replace horse carts at Jordan’s Petra
Japan experts craft super clone of destroyed Afghan mural

Japan experts craft 'super clone' of destroyed Afghan mural
Ekin Bernay to perform at V&A Museum

Ekin Bernay to perform at V&A Museum
Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds
Ottoman atlas smashes auction estimate

Ottoman atlas smashes auction estimate
History Channel filming in Noah’s Ark area

History Channel filming in Noah’s Ark area
WORLD India to repeal controversial farm laws that led to protests

India to repeal controversial farm laws that led to protests

In a surprise announcement, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Nov. 19 his government will withdraw the controversial farm laws that prompted year-long protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to his administration.

ECONOMY New firms launching in Turkey up by 6.6% Jan-Oct

New firms launching in Turkey up by 6.6% Jan-Oct

The number of newly established companies in Turkey rose by 6.6% year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year, the country's top trade body said on Nov. 18. 
SPORTS Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey defeated Montenegro 2-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications Group G match on Nov. 16. 