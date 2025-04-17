Şanlıurfa to host UNESCO Music Cities meeting

The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa is set to make its mark on the global stage as it prepares to host the UNESCO Music Cities Meeting in 2026, celebrating its vibrant musical heritage.

Speaking at a press conference, Şanlıurfa Mayor Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar said that the city, renowned for its ancient history, rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted musical tradition, had earned a prestigious spot in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network as a “City of Music.”

Gülpınar remarked that from the very first day in office, they began working to activate this title, saying: “We competed against many ambitious cities from around the world, such as Kansas City, Belfast and Da Lat, and emerged victorious, earning the right to host this prestigious event. The decision to grant Şanlıurfa the right to host the 2026 UNESCO Music Cities Meeting was announced last week at a gathering in Pesaro, Italy. The symbolic globe representing the host city was passed to us from Italy and will remain here until we hand it over to the next host city after the 2026 meeting. This honor is not only a great achievement for our city but also a major cultural diplomacy victory for Türkiye. This success was made possible thanks to the intense efforts and diplomatic initiatives carried out over the past year, especially the meticulous work of our Department of Foreign Affairs.”

Gülpınar emphasized that Şanlıurfa is not only a city of music, but also the heart of a multifaceted civilization steeped in history and culture from Göbeklitepe and Balıklıgöl to its unique cuisine and folk literature.

Noting that hosting the meeting presents a significant opportunity to showcase all of the city's values on the global stage, Gülpınar said, “This gathering, which is expected to bring together representatives from music cities across approximately 80 countries, will help foster international cooperation, increase the exchange of knowledge and experience and offer a platform for promoting our city’s local cultural potential on a global scale. As of today, we officially start the preparations.”

