Şanlıurfa included in UNESCO Cities of Music list

Şanlıurfa included in UNESCO Cities of Music list

ŞANLIURFA
Şanlıurfa included in UNESCO Cities of Music list

The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, renowned for its local music events, have secured a place in UNESCO’s Cities of Music list within its Creative Cities Network, the mayor has announced.

Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül noted that the city, well-known for its local music culture and folk artists, initially applied to the U.N.'s cultural agency in 2017 but was met with rejection.

Stressing that that even the local folk musicians in the city undergo a master-apprentice relationship as part of their training, he voiced his delight at the recognition of Şanlıurfa as a music hub by UNESCO.

"In Şanlıurfa, the first traces of music date back to prehistoric times. Many mosaics found in Şanlıurfa depict motifs representing music, with the most renowned being the Orpheus Mosaic. We have submitted its image to the United Nations. With the goal of sharing this invaluable cultural and musical heritage from our history with the whole of humanity, we embarked on this journey,” Beyazgül said.

"I believe that Şanlıurfa's membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music will not only enhance our own potential but also bring a fresh perspective to global culture," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul courthouse bribery claims being probed: Minister

Istanbul courthouse bribery claims being probed: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul courthouse bribery claims being probed: Minister

    Istanbul courthouse bribery claims being probed: Minister

  2. Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

    Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

  3. CHP congress set to determine chairman

    CHP congress set to determine chairman

  4. Şanlıurfa included in UNESCO Cities of Music list

    Şanlıurfa included in UNESCO Cities of Music list

  5. 'Horrible suffering' in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

    'Horrible suffering' in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official
Recommended
Turkish, Greek boats clash in Aegean waters

Turkish, Greek boats clash in Aegean waters
Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake

Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake
Vets look after animals despite harsh weather

Vets look after animals despite harsh weather
100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary

100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary
Top-ranked student fights to restore lost grades

Top-ranked student fights to restore lost grades
Expert calls for protection of town hosting endemic species

Expert calls for protection of town hosting endemic species
WORLD Horrible suffering in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

'Horrible suffering' in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

As fierce fighting in Darfur once again pushes thousands of Sudanese to flee their homes, more must be done to alleviate the suffering of the millions already displaced, a UN official tells AFP.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

The Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast from a previous 58 percent to 65 percent, while lifting the end-2024 forecast from 33 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.