Şanlıurfa included in UNESCO Cities of Music list

ŞANLIURFA

The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, renowned for its local music events, have secured a place in UNESCO’s Cities of Music list within its Creative Cities Network, the mayor has announced.

Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül noted that the city, well-known for its local music culture and folk artists, initially applied to the U.N.'s cultural agency in 2017 but was met with rejection.

Stressing that that even the local folk musicians in the city undergo a master-apprentice relationship as part of their training, he voiced his delight at the recognition of Şanlıurfa as a music hub by UNESCO.

"In Şanlıurfa, the first traces of music date back to prehistoric times. Many mosaics found in Şanlıurfa depict motifs representing music, with the most renowned being the Orpheus Mosaic. We have submitted its image to the United Nations. With the goal of sharing this invaluable cultural and musical heritage from our history with the whole of humanity, we embarked on this journey,” Beyazgül said.

"I believe that Şanlıurfa's membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music will not only enhance our own potential but also bring a fresh perspective to global culture," he added.