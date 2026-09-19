Samsung TVs face access problems after Türksat update

ISTANBUL

South Korean electronics giant Samsung’s some models sold in Türkiye have been unable to access certain channels following a satellite frequency change, raising concerns among consumers.

The problems emerged after the transition from the Türksat 3A to Türksat 4A satellite line on Aug. 16, when broadcasters changed frequencies and viewers were required to update their channel settings.

Consumers using some Samsung models reported that they could no longer access a number of channels after the frequency changes. They subsequently found that their televisions did not have the Türksat Channel Update System (TKGS), a system used to automatically update satellite channel frequencies in Türkiye.

Instructions available on Samsung's Turkish website have also reportedly failed to resolve the problem on televisions without TKGS support. Consumers have called for the company to take concrete steps to address the issue and compensate those affected.