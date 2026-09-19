Blast kills 11 soldiers at Syrian military site

Blast kills 11 soldiers at Syrian military site

DEIR EZ-ZOR
Blast kills 11 soldiers at Syrian military site

 

An explosion at a military site in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province killed 11 soldiers on Sept. 18, the Defense Ministry said.

The blast occurred at an army position in the Ayash area, west of Deir ez-Zor city, according to state news agency SANA.

The ministry said authorities were investigating the cause of the explosion, which had not been announced.

Earlier this month, an explosion at a weapons depot near Sarmada in northwestern Idlib province killed at least 14 people. That blast occurred on Sept. 9, according to Syrian state media.

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