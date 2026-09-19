Trump announces Greenland deal to expand US military presence

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 18 that Washington had reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland to expand its military presence on the Arctic island.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement gave Washington “permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland.” He said it had no expiry date and came at no cost to the United States.

Denmark and Greenland said the three governments expected to sign the agreement during the U.N. General Assembly the following week. Parliamentary procedures would then be required before it could take effect.

Trump said U.S. adversaries would be barred from establishing bases or a military presence, or making sensitive investments in Greenland, without Washington’s express written approval.

He said the United States would immediately begin preparations for a large military presence in suitable areas of the island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement respected the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory where the United States already operates Pituffik Space Base.