Samsun State Opera Ballet to make a premiere

SAMSUN

The Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB) will premiere “Sonsuz Uyanış,” a ballet choreographed and directed by David Khozashvili, on Nov. 2.

Written by Aslı Onaç Aytekin, the 60-minute, two-act production delves into humanity’s relationship with itself and the divine, exploring themes of existence and the search for love. The performance, featuring 15 dancers and a narrator, takes place in an abstract, boundless realm symbolizing creation and the void.

The elements of fire, water, earth and air represent the inner world of human emotion, with each section depicting the symbolic meaning of one element through dance. The production’s music direction is by Mürsel Yavuz, lighting design by Oğuz Murat Yılmaz, set design by Orhan Açıkgöz, poetry by Emir Can Kahyeri and costume design by Gülnur Çağlayan Tuluk.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the Samsun State Opera and Ballet dancer Nazmiye Khozashvili, who portrays the personification of humanity, said the work seeks to express the full range of human emotions.

“Sometimes we are as calm as water and sometimes we discover the fire that burns within us,” she said. “Then we root ourselves in the earth, sway and find balance. There are also moments when our feet leave the ground and we feel one with the air. David tried to blend all these emotions we have all felt into this piece.”

Khozashvili said the first act reflects the grandeur and opulence of the Baroque period, while the second focuses on self-discovery and inner questioning. She noted that the team had long prepared for the work but took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, resuming rehearsals intensively over the past two months.

“David believed deeply in this project and put his heart into it,” she added. “It was always something he wanted to create.”

Ballerina Miyu Hiramatsu said the performance includes both group and duet dances. “The choreography, the music and the costumes are all beautiful. In the first act, we dance in the Baroque style and audiences will feel as if they are in a dream. It is a graceful and delightful production,” she said.

Set designer Orhan Açıkgöz added that the creative team worked to visually support the emotional tone of the piece. “Audiences will not only see but feel the emotions hidden within the human spirit,” he said. “We designed the set and lighting to enhance that emotional experience as much as possible.”