Saipem contracted to transport, install pipeline in Sakarya Gas Field

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Italian multinational oilfield services company Saipem will transport and install pipelines for Turkey's Sakarya Gas Field located in Blacksea.

The company was awarded two new offshore contracts for transportation and installation activities for a total amount of over $600 million, Saipem announced on Nov. 15.

One contract regards the Sakarya Gas Field Development project, the first deepwater natural gas field discovered in Turkey in the Blacksea, about 175 kilometers (km) offshore the coast of Eregli.

The contract entails the transportation and installation of pipelines to 2,200-meter water depth. The project is set to begin in spring 2022 and will be conducted mainly by the Castorone vessel.

The other contract was awarded by Chevron Australia for the Jansz-lo Compression Project, the gas field located around 200 km offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 meters.

Offshore operations are planned to start in 2024 and they will be conducted by the Constellation vessel.

'These new contracts in the gas sector, a fundamental element of the energy transition, provide solid indications of the improvement in demand and testify to Saipem's capability of offering solutions in line with its clients' needs,' Francesco Caio, CEO and General Manager of Saipem said.