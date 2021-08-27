Sailors poisoned to death on Turkish-owned ship

  • August 27 2021 07:00:00

Sailors poisoned to death on Turkish-owned ship

ANKARA
Sailors poisoned to death on Turkish-owned ship

Three crew members of a Turkish-owned cargo ship were poisoned to death as the vessel was sailing off the coast of Spain, according to Turkish authorities.

Four sailors fainted during cargo tank control on Liberian-flagged ship Global Lake, belonging to the Istanbul-based Akar group.

Despite the first intervention, the captain of the ship, Ahmet Akdeniz, boatman Hasan Argındoğan and Georgian crewman Mindia Gatenadze lost their lives while another sailor is struggling to survive.

The injured sailor was evacuated by a helicopter departing from the Spanish port of Cartagena, the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs said in a statement, adding that the three dead bodies were still on board.

The directorate stated that legal actions would be taken after the ship was docked and the issue was followed with the Foreign Affairs Ministry together.

Meanwhile, the company noted that all the factors in the occurrence of the incident would be examined and the results will be shared with the public and official authorities.

posioning,

TURKEY Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Civilians, US troops among dozens killed in Kabul airport attack

    Civilians, US troops among dozens killed in Kabul airport attack

  2. UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

    UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  3. Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

    Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

  4. Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

    Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

  5. Historic castle gate unearthed in central Turkey

    Historic castle gate unearthed in central Turkey
Recommended
Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı
Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’
New heatwave to scorch country until next week

New heatwave to scorch country until next week
13,000 truckloads of mud taken out from flood site

13,000 truckloads of mud taken out from flood site
NGO presents nine-point judicial reform plan

NGO presents nine-point judicial reform plan
Over 160 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Over 160 irregular migrants held across Turkey
WORLD More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

Gunmen killed more than 150 people in an attack last week in a restive part of western Ethiopia that sparked deadly reprisals, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Aug. 26. 
ECONOMY Economy in steady recovery period: Minister

Economy in steady recovery period: Minister

The Turkish economy is in a steady recovery period, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan has told some members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) group in parliament.

SPORTS Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

A world-famous motocross rider has crossed the European side of the Istanbul strait reaching the Asian side in 1.5 minutes by riding a specially designed bike on the Marmara Sea for an ice-cream advertisement.