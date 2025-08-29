Safety rules tightened for Çanakkale swim following missing athlete case

ÇANAKKALE

Preparations are underway for the 38th Çanakkale Strait Swimming Race, which will be held on Aug. 30 as part of Türkiye’s Victory Day celebrations, with a new safety measure introduced this year making swimmer buoys mandatory for all participants.

Victory Day marks the decisive 1922 Battle of Dumlupınar, which sealed the Turkish victory in the War of Independence.

The decision follows last week’s incident at the 37th Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim in Istanbul, where Russian athlete Nikolai Svechnikov went missing after failing to reach shore. His disappearance prompted officials to tighten safety rules for open-water competitions.

In the northwestern province of Çanakkale, where 1,450 swimmers — 300 from abroad and 1,150 from across Türkiye — are set to compete, organizers emphasized that athlete safety is of top priority.

“This year, under the coordination of the Governor’s Office, the Turkish Swimming Federation and the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, we are organizing the 38th Çanakkale Strait Swimming Race,” the organizing committee said in a statement.

“Our goal is for participants to both enjoy themselves and celebrate Victory Day through sport. However, the safety of our guests and athletes remains our foremost concern. In previous years, swimmer buoys were optional. After the unfortunate incident in Istanbul, in which a foreign swimmer is still missing, both official institutions and our committee reassessed the risks.”

“Considering that the Çanakkale Strait presents an even more challenging course than the Bosphorus, the use of swimmer buoys has been made mandatory this year.”

The strait’s strong currents and unpredictable conditions make it one of the most demanding open-water races in Türkiye.