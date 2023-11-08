Safety measures intensified in Cappadocia against tragic falls

NEVŞEHİR
Local authorities have implemented a series of security measures at Uçhisar Castle, recognized as one of the world's largest natural skyscrapers located in Cappadocia, in response to the unfortunate incidents of fatal falls from considerable heights in the country’s touristic places.

Several touristic places located at great heights have recently witnessed tragic incidents, with some individuals losing their lives due to falls, particularly while capturing photos.

The tragic death of a 19-year-old university student, who lost their life in April after falling from the 35-meter-high cliff in the southern province of Antalya, once again brought the issue of fatalities and safety measures in the tourist hubs to the agenda.

Accordingly, the Uçhisar Castle, which hosts approximately 300,000 visitors annually, recently saw a series of new security implementations.

Uçhisar Mayor Osman Süslü noted that during the restoration work carried out in the castle and its surroundings, which once housed 1,000 people, approximately 600 truckloads of excavated material were removed, and this material was utilized for safety precautions.

"We conducted restoration work in Uçhisar Castle recently. The vicinity of Uçhisar Castle used to be an ancient settlement. From here, 600 truckloads of excavation material were removed within eight months. We used the stones extracted from the excavation as walls on the slopes of the castle to ensure our guests can explore it more securely," Süslü stated.

Highlighting the significant cavities on the summit of the castle and the tendency for falling incidents to occur around these formations, Süslü noted that iron railings were installed around these cavities to safeguard visitors. The mayor also mentioned an increase in the number of security personnel and surveillance cameras at the castle.

Süslü also said that areas posing a high risk or those where sufficient precautions have not yet been taken are restricted from visitation.

"In many regions of Cappadocia, the edges of the valleys are enclosed with railings, or areas that are extremely perilous are kept off-limits to tourists. The popular Üç Güzeller region, in particular, has been enclosed with wooden railings as well," he added.

