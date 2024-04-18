Safety concerns raised for amusement parks

ANTALYA

Following the cable car incident in the popular tourist hotspot Antalya, resulting in one fatality and numerous people being stranded mid-air, an expert has stressed the importance of conducting comprehensive security checks on amusement and theme parks.

Speaking at a press conference, Professor Dr. İbrahim Atmaca, president of the Antalya Chamber of Mechanical Engineers, emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the incident and strict inspections in facilities and public parks to ensure public safety.

He also noted that authorities should prioritize inspections in facilities with a vast mechanical and electrical structures.

The incident in Antalya has raised concerns about the safety of amusement parks, especially with the onset of the summer months when activity at these venues increases. Days after the cable car tragedy, yet another alarming event unfolded. A child, enjoying a ride on the trampoline swing at an amusement park in Istanbul’s Avcılar, was unexpectedly ejected and plummeted after the ride malfunctioned.

Atmaca called for comprehensive regulatory reforms as authorities grapple with ensuring the safety of people at recreational facilities.

Touching upon the preliminary report on the cable car accident, Atmaca said that the document lacked the information on non-destructive testing — a type of checks performed without damaging the integrity of the material or part to be examined.

The expert highlighted the critical role of these examinations, which utilize specialized devices such as magnetic or ultrasonographic tools, in ensuring the integrity of cable car systems and similar attractions. He stressed that periodic inspections are imperative for preempting potential disasters.

"Operators should promptly review the maintenance and controls of all such facilities," Atmaca said. "Legislation pertaining to the maintenance of such systems must be swiftly reorganized, with control firmly vested in the public domain."