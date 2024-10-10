Safety concerns drive demand for self-defense devices in Türkiye

Safety concerns drive demand for self-defense devices in Türkiye

Özge Esen - ISTANBUL
Safety concerns drive demand for self-defense devices in Türkiye

The brutal murders of two women and the recent surge in public safety incidents have led to a twofold increase in demand for pepper sprays and electroshock devices in Türkiye, according to vendors.

A 19-year-old man brutally murdered two women of the same age before dismembering their bodies in Istanbul on Oct. 4.

This barbaric act, coupled with escalating crime rates, has sparked considerable discourse and backlash regarding the country’s penal system, while also engendering fear and heightened security concerns among the public.

As the sales of pepper spray have skyrocketed, opportunists have exacerbated the situation by inflating prices, with some products reportedly sold out.

“We have never encountered such demand before. Orders have surged to 50 times the normal volume. There has never been this level of demand for personal use,” stated Erkan Keskin, an authorized dealer for a brand.

The manufacturer has also reported that its stock has been depleted and is now ramping up production.

“Two days ago, we opened 500 units of stock, and they were gone in two hours.” Keskin further elucidated that the importation of pepper spray is prohibited in Türkiye.

Shock devices have similarly witnessed a remarkable surge in demand, with Özgür Fırat, a representative from a different brand, noting that sales have increased by 500 percent over the past four days.

On the other hand, the burgeoning security anxieties have not prompted women to consider taking up self-defense classes, even though some municipalities are offering these lessons free of charge or at minimal cost. Several instructors pointed out that awareness regarding these issues has yet to proliferate.

femicide,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

    Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

  2. Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

    Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

  3. Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

    Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

  4. Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

    Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

  5. Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

    Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
Recommended
Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command
Beekeepers walk for miles to obtain rare, high-quality honey

Beekeepers walk for miles to obtain rare, high-quality honey
Fire detection system to be installed at Haydarpaşa Station

Fire detection system to be installed at Haydarpaşa Station

Income inequality worsens but poverty declines: TÜİK

Income inequality worsens but poverty declines: TÜİK
Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19

Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19
Türkiye, Serbia enjoy golden era in ties, Erdoğan says

Türkiye, Serbia enjoy 'golden era' in ties, Erdoğan says

Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan

Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan
WORLD Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Türkiye’s first lady on Friday met with students at a kindergarten run by the Turkish state-run Maarif Foundation in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿