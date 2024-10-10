Safety concerns drive demand for self-defense devices in Türkiye

Özge Esen - ISTANBUL

The brutal murders of two women and the recent surge in public safety incidents have led to a twofold increase in demand for pepper sprays and electroshock devices in Türkiye, according to vendors.

A 19-year-old man brutally murdered two women of the same age before dismembering their bodies in Istanbul on Oct. 4.

This barbaric act, coupled with escalating crime rates, has sparked considerable discourse and backlash regarding the country’s penal system, while also engendering fear and heightened security concerns among the public.

As the sales of pepper spray have skyrocketed, opportunists have exacerbated the situation by inflating prices, with some products reportedly sold out.

“We have never encountered such demand before. Orders have surged to 50 times the normal volume. There has never been this level of demand for personal use,” stated Erkan Keskin, an authorized dealer for a brand.

The manufacturer has also reported that its stock has been depleted and is now ramping up production.

“Two days ago, we opened 500 units of stock, and they were gone in two hours.” Keskin further elucidated that the importation of pepper spray is prohibited in Türkiye.

Shock devices have similarly witnessed a remarkable surge in demand, with Özgür Fırat, a representative from a different brand, noting that sales have increased by 500 percent over the past four days.

On the other hand, the burgeoning security anxieties have not prompted women to consider taking up self-defense classes, even though some municipalities are offering these lessons free of charge or at minimal cost. Several instructors pointed out that awareness regarding these issues has yet to proliferate.