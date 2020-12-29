Safe tourism in winter wonderland amid pandemic

  • December 29 2020 07:00:00

ERZURUM
Palandöken, one of Turkey’s favorite winter wonderlands in the eastern province of Erzurum, is welcoming tourists with open arms to enjoy and indulge in its natural beauty and activities in the region.

The Palandöken Ski Center, a ski resort for alpine skiing and snowboarding on the Palandöken Mountain, has been hosting thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year with the support of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB).

Giving way to the new season this December, the center has started welcoming guests under the coronavirus measures and guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the ski resort town experienced flight delays and cancellations last year. However, the disruptions have been minimized this time after the installation of the CAT 3A precision landing system.

“On Saturday, our first group of Ukrainian tourists who took a seven-day package, checked in,” TÜRSAB Board Chairman Kürşat Özeken told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

“All of our hotels in Palandöken have received the Safe Tourism Certificate by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Our staff has been trained accordingly, and we welcome our guests in accordance with the [coronavirus] rules.”

Guests will enjoy the skiing holiday, as well as have the chance to visit museums and historical ruins during their stay, Özeken said, adding that the tourists entering Turkey after a COVID-19 PCR test has minimized the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

WORLD Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the COVID-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said on Dec. 28, almost a year after details of an "unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city.
ECONOMY Free trade deal to usher in new era in Turkey-UK ties, Ankara says

Free trade deal to usher in new era in Turkey-UK ties, Ankara says

The landmark Turkey-UK free trade agreement set to be signed on Dec. 29 will usher a new era in bilateral economic and trade ties starting Jan. 1, Turkey’s trade minister said on Dec. 28. 
SPORTS Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Medipol Başakşehir drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa on Dec. 27 in the Turkish Süper Lig.