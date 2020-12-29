Safe tourism in winter wonderland amid pandemic

ERZURUM

Palandöken, one of Turkey’s favorite winter wonderlands in the eastern province of Erzurum, is welcoming tourists with open arms to enjoy and indulge in its natural beauty and activities in the region.

The Palandöken Ski Center, a ski resort for alpine skiing and snowboarding on the Palandöken Mountain, has been hosting thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year with the support of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB).

Giving way to the new season this December, the center has started welcoming guests under the coronavirus measures and guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the ski resort town experienced flight delays and cancellations last year. However, the disruptions have been minimized this time after the installation of the CAT 3A precision landing system.

“On Saturday, our first group of Ukrainian tourists who took a seven-day package, checked in,” TÜRSAB Board Chairman Kürşat Özeken told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

“All of our hotels in Palandöken have received the Safe Tourism Certificate by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Our staff has been trained accordingly, and we welcome our guests in accordance with the [coronavirus] rules.”



Guests will enjoy the skiing holiday, as well as have the chance to visit museums and historical ruins during their stay, Özeken said, adding that the tourists entering Turkey after a COVID-19 PCR test has minimized the risk of spreading the coronavirus.