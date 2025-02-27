Sacred Relics Chamber prepared for Ramadan

ISTANBUL

Located in the Enderun Courtyard of Topkapı Palace, the Sacred Relics Chamber has completed its preparations to welcome visitors during the holy month of Ramadan.

The relics, brought to Istanbul following Sultan Selim I's Egyptian campaign in 1517, have been carefully preserved and displayed for centuries.

One of the most visited sections of Topkapı Palace, which operates under the Presidency of National Palaces, the Sacred Relics Chamber has been specially prepared for Ramadan.

With the completion of maintenance and cleaning efforts, the chamber, which experiences a surge in visitors during the “sultan of eleven months,” Ramadan, is now ready to welcome guests.

The National Palaces President Yasin Yıldız noted that the Sacred Relics and Hırka-i Saadet chambers, considered the heart of Topkapı Palace, receive great interest during this period.

Yıldız stated that these sections attract both domestic and international visitors throughout the year, saying; “At the heart of our Sacred Relics Chamber is, of course, the cloak of our Prophet. The chamber houses invaluable relics of great significance to all of us. Some of these items belonged to the Prophet himself, while others are relics from past prophets. Additionally, there are artifacts belonging to the companions of the Prophet. A particularly revered item, the Mushaf attributed to Caliph Uthman, is also displayed here. In this context, ensuring that these relics are accessible to visitors is of great importance to us.”

Highlighting the significance of maintaining the sacred relics during Ramadan, a longstanding tradition of Topkapı Palace, Yıldız continued:

“We know that during the period when Ottoman sultans resided in this palace, they personally oversaw the cleaning of the Hırka-i Saadet Chamber. This tradition has been faithfully upheld by generations of palace caretakers ever since. Today, the National Palaces Administration continues to carry out the cleaning, maintenance, and Ramadan-related rituals in the Hırka-i Saadet and Sacred Relics chambers in the same manner.”

Yıldız also noted that Ottoman sultans personally cleaned the silver latticework of the Hırka-i Saadet Chamber during Ramadan and that even the dust collected during the cleaning was preserved at the time. Additionally, he pointed out that the funeral processions of sultans departed from the chamber’s entrance.

About the Sacred Relics

The Sacred Relics Chamber houses items belonging to prophets, caliphs, and companions of the Prophet Muhammad, including his cloak (Hırka-i Saadet), beard, footprints, the case containing the tooth broken during the Battle of Uhud, letters and sword.

Other relics on display include Prophet Abraham’s cooking pot, Prophet Moses’ staff, Prophet David’s sword, Prophet Joseph’s robe, swords belonging to caliphs and companions, a garment belonging to Fatimah, the keys to the Kaaba, and the Black Stone casing, all of which reflect the era of bliss (Asr-ı Saadet).

The maintenance and cleaning of the Sacred Relics Chamber are carried out by the National Palaces Object Maintenance and Conservation Team, a pioneering initiative in Turkey’s museum sector.

As part of the work, the carpets, tiles, silver oil lamps, incense burners, candlesticks, wooden window shutters, cabinets, and marble surfaces inside the Has Oda (Privy Chamber) are meticulously cleaned. The dust on the Hırka-i Saadet and the Standard of the Prophet casings is removed with great care.

For these procedures, specialized museum-grade vacuum devices with adjustable suction and HEPA filters, as well as horsehair brushes, are used. The collected dust is respectfully placed in the dust well in front of the chamber, in accordance with traditional practices.

A comprehensive renovation was carried out in the Sacred Relics Chamber in 2023, increasing the number of exhibited artifacts from 60 to 300. The Mushaf attributed to Caliph Uthman was also reintroduced to visitors after a long absence. Additionally, as part of these efforts, the Has Oda, where the Hırka-i Saadet is preserved, was opened to the public for the first time.