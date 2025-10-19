Sabiha Gökçen Airport targets over 47 million passengers in 2026

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (ISG) International Airport, one of Europe’s fastest-growing major airports, is aiming to surpass 47 million passengers in 2026.

Between January and August this year, ISG increased passenger traffic by 13.3 percent compared with the same period in 2024, reaching 31.2 million travelers. August alone marked a historic milestone, with 4.7 million passengers — the highest monthly traffic in the airport’s history.

With its compact terminal design, digitalization-focused service model and role as a hub for low-cost carriers, ISG has established itself as the fastest-growing airport in Europe among those handling more than 40 million passengers annually.

Kerem Maybek, the director of Strategic Planning and Treasury Management at ISG, highlighted the key factors behind this success.

He emphasized the airport’s strategic location on Istanbul’s Asian side, which makes it a vital transport hub for residents of the city and surrounding provinces.

He also pointed to the strong presence of budget airlines, such as Pegasus and AJet, noting that their growth strategies, new route launches and operational performance have directly boosted ISG’s passenger traffic.

ISG closed 2024 with 41.5 million passengers.

“In the first nine months of 2025, we have already reached 35.6 million passengers,” Maybek said. “With this strong momentum, we are now the ninth-largest airport in Europe. Moreover, among airports handling more than 40 million passengers, we are by far the fastest-growing. Thanks to this steady progress, we aim to exceed 47 million passengers in 2026.