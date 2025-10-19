Sabiha Gökçen Airport targets over 47 million passengers in 2026

Sabiha Gökçen Airport targets over 47 million passengers in 2026

ISTANBUL
Sabiha Gökçen Airport targets over 47 million passengers in 2026

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (ISG) International Airport, one of Europe’s fastest-growing major airports, is aiming to surpass 47 million passengers in 2026.

Between January and August this year, ISG increased passenger traffic by 13.3 percent compared with the same period in 2024, reaching 31.2 million travelers. August alone marked a historic milestone, with 4.7 million passengers — the highest monthly traffic in the airport’s history.

With its compact terminal design, digitalization-focused service model and role as a hub for low-cost carriers, ISG has established itself as the fastest-growing airport in Europe among those handling more than 40 million passengers annually.

Kerem Maybek, the director of Strategic Planning and Treasury Management at ISG, highlighted the key factors behind this success.

He emphasized the airport’s strategic location on Istanbul’s Asian side, which makes it a vital transport hub for residents of the city and surrounding provinces.

He also pointed to the strong presence of budget airlines, such as Pegasus and AJet, noting that their growth strategies, new route launches and operational performance have directly boosted ISG’s passenger traffic.

ISG closed 2024 with 41.5 million passengers.

“In the first nine months of 2025, we have already reached 35.6 million passengers,” Maybek said. “With this strong momentum, we are now the ninth-largest airport in Europe. Moreover, among airports handling more than 40 million passengers, we are by far the fastest-growing. Thanks to this steady progress, we aim to exceed 47 million passengers in 2026.

 

target,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

    Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

  2. Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

    Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

  3. French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

    French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

  4. British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

    British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

  5. St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal

    St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal
Recommended
Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens
Central Bank to meet for key rate decision this week

Central Bank to meet for key rate decision this week
ASELSAN shines as defense stocks ride global rally

ASELSAN shines as defense stocks ride global rally
Italys banks face 4.5 billion euro 2026 budget levy

Italy's banks face 4.5 billion euro 2026 budget levy
Credit downgrade underscores budget push: French minister

Credit downgrade underscores budget push: French minister
FAA permits Boeing to boost production on 737 MAX

FAA permits Boeing to boost production on 737 MAX
WORLD Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza was still holding after Israel carried out deadly strikes on the territory over alleged truce violations by Hamas.

ECONOMY Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

As gold prices soar to unprecedented heights, Turkish families are rushing to invest their savings in the precious metal, triggering shortages of small bars and coins across Istanbul’s bustling Grand Bazaar and Kuyumcukent, a massive jewelry production and trade complex located in Istanbul.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿